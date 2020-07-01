Jolene Nowak
Jolene V. Nowak, 39, died peacefully in her home, Sunday, June 28, 2020 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services with her husband by her side reading messages to her from all of those who so loved her.
She was born February 14, 1981 in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, daughter of James P. Marshall and Janet (Lindner) Marshall.
It is no mistake she was born on a day representing Love. Elegance, beauty, grace, patience, compassion and kindness best describe the mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend Jolene was to so many. She will be greatly missed.
In her younger years, Jolene was a hero to her many younger siblings and enjoyed being an accomplished student.
Jolene received her Bachelor of science Degree, 2003 in counseling from UW Stevens Point. Before heading off to Graduate school, she met and fell in love with James Nowak. He followed her to Eau Claire, where she received her Master of Science degree in Mental Health Counseling, 2007. She began her counseling career at Lutheran Social Services.
Jolene married the love of her life, James Nowak on August 11, 2007. Their marriage was built on God's love and their faith kept them strong. James became her hero and champion as she navigated her way through her health challenges. She could never say enough about how much his strength sustained her desire to conquer and cherish each day. They made each other so happy.
Giving life to Carson (11) and Addyson (10) were among her greatest accomplishments. Being a mother came easy to Jolene as it was something she greatly delighted in. She was their angel on earth and is now their angel in Heaven.
Jolene completed her counseling career in 2019 as the Clinical Director at Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Counseling. She was revolutionary in her field, specializing in victims of trauma and abuse.
Jolene was active in volleyball, Fourth of July camping, boating, socializing, bible study, and would never turn down a good steak, shrimp, Mexican or Chinese dinner with friends.
In moments of solitude, you would find Jolene reading, listening to Christian music, watching home renovation shows and spending quality time with her family.
Even though we know Jolene was far too good for this earth, our hearts are deeply saddened in saying goodbye. Her 18 month battle with cancer has taken her home to a place where we will all be reunited with her one day.
Engraved in our hearts, her warmth, bravery, and infectious smile will always be remembered as we carry on the legacy this precious daughter of God has left.
Job well done good and faithful servant.
She is survived by her husband, James Nowak; children Carson and Addyson Nowak; father, Jim (Darlene) Marshall; mother, Janet Marshall; grandparents, Tom and Helen Marshall and Francis Weigel; brothers and sisters, Jimmer (Wendy) Marshall and Jeremy (Jayme) Marshall; Alexis (James) Banks, Paul (Ashleigh) Okins, Brian Strey, Scott (Alicia) Strey, Lindsay (Ben) Sydow, Mitchell Marshall, Elliot (Kelsey) Marshall and Lucy Marshall; nieces and nephews, Dawson and Jackson Marshall, Briar Ostrowski, Amelya and Henry Marshall, Cloe, Chaya, Cainan and Christiana Okins, Gwen Strey, Shia and Presley Sydow and Danica Hederer.
Jolene was preceded in death by her grandparents, Harold and Harriet Lindner.
Pallbearers for the services will be John Marshall, Jimmer Marshall, Jeremy Marshall, Elliot Marshall, Logan Meyer and Nick McCauley.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday July 7, 2020 with social distancing recommendations practiced at St. John Lutheran Church, County Road N, town of Wein. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Private Services will be at St. John Lutheran Church. A celebration of life will also be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com