Jordan M. Wierzba
Stevens Point - Jordan Mark Wierzba, age 21, of Stevens Point passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Jordan will be held at 11AM on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galloway. Rev. Augustine Bentil will officiate. Burial will be held at the parish cemetery. Friends and family may gather to share memories on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 4-7PM at the Shuda Funeral Chapel - 3200 Stanley st., Stevens Point, WI. A general rosary will be prayed at 7PM.
