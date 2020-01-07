|
Joseph B. Nachman
Stevens Point - Joseph B. Nachman
Of Stevens Point, died early Tuesday morning, January 7, 2020 at the Portage County Health Care Center, while under the care of Ministry Home Care Hospice.
Age 89 Joe was born October 10, 1930 in Stevens Point. He was the son of the late Joseph and Josephine (Stanchik) Nachman. He attended St. Peters Grade School. Joseph entered the United States Army on January 7, 1948 at Fort Sheridan, IL. He served as a PFC with the 548th MP Co. with Fort Davis Canal Zone. He was honorably discharged on January 6, 1950 at Camp LeRoy Johnson, Louisiana.
His marriage to Casmiera Dzwoniarski took place on September 24, 1951 at St. Peters Catholic Church. After their marriage the couple settled in Stevens Point. His wife Casmiera survives. Joe worked for Point Brewery for many years retiring in 1993. In lieu of flowers, a memorial in Joseph's name will be established at a later date.
Survivors include his wife Casmiera, their children; Barbara (Scott) Gaulke of Plover, James "Jim" (Rita) Nachman of Stevens Point, and Michael (Melissa) Nachman of Glenellyn, IL. Their two grandsons Kyle (Sarah) Nachman of Oshkosh and Eric Nachman of Stevens Point, and two great grandchildren Tristan and Abel. Further survived by one Brother Ronald (Janet) Nachman of Greenfield, WI and one Sister Rita Kluck of Stevens Point. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers David and Frank, and five sisters Esther Ness, Angeline Piecuch, Bertha Foszcz, Marian Mack and Gertrude Zuber.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 A.M. Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. Peters Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Thursday at the Pisarski Funeral Home of Stevens Point, and from 9:00 A.M. Friday at the St. Faustina Room of St. Peters church until the time for mass. There will be a Parish Rosary prayed at 6:30 P.M. Thursday evening at the Funeral Home.
Online condolences can by sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020