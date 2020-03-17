|
|
Joseph C. Weisbrod
Rosholt - Joseph Clarence Weisbrod passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020, unable to recover from an intracranial injury sustained in a fall.
Joe was born March 3, 1950 to the late Clarence and Ramona (Rozek) Weisbrod, the second of five children. Joe attended Saint Stanislaus Elementary School and was a 1968 Pacelli High School graduate. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science Degree in chemistry at UWSP, graduating in 1972.
Mary Ann Shafranski became his life partner on August 12, 1972. They enjoyed 47 years of marriage.
Joe's talents in science and math led him to a lifelong career in the natural gas industry. He worked for the former American Natural Resources Pipeline Company in various engineering positions and was the primary inventor on a patent to improve emissions and fuel efficiency, of an internal combustion engine. Upon retirement, Joe served as a consultant for the natural gas industry.
Joe discovered a love of airplanes as a boy when accompanying his dad to the Stevens Point airport. After building countless model planes, Joe's dream of becoming a pilot became reality when he earned his pilot's license at 19. Joe and his friend Jim challenged themselves by building the Cassutt, a single-seat aerobatic airplane. Their hard work resulted with two awards at the 1977 EAA Convention. The satisfaction of the Cassutt motivated Joe to build the two-passenger Lancair, completed in 2009. Over the years his passion brought two more aircraft into Joe's life.
Each summer Joe planned family adventures which included everything from snorkeling in the ocean to hiking out West. Copper Harbor, MI was a hidden treasure to which the family returned multiple times, searching for agates on the beach, swimming in Lake Superior and enjoying local flair.
Joe and Mary Ann built a home on the lake that served as a place for family gatherings through the seasons since the 1950's.
As a dad and grandpa, Joe was kind, generous, fun and loving. Joe was adamant in the belief that nature should be treasured and protected for future generations.
Joe is survived by is wife, Mary Ann and their three children: Eric (Tonya) Weisbrod, Tracy (Patrick) Weishan, and Kara (Tyler) Shogren; and grandchildren Hannah Weisbrod, Jacob Weisbrod and Emily Shogren.
He is also survived by siblings, Nancy (Brian) Wilhelm, Barb (Russ) Golla, John (Kathy) Weisbrod, Dori (Mike Meverden) Weisbrod, two nephews, and five nieces.
The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the Marshfield Medical Center's Surgical ICU staff led by doctors Martinek, Garcia, and Omerovic, for the outstanding care Joe received and to the Palliative Care Team led by NPs Kris and Sarah for their most compassionate care and guidance during this very difficult time.
A memorial in Joe's name will be established at a later date.
"Once you have tasted flight, you will forever walk the earth with your eyes turned skyward, for there you have been, and there you will always long to return." Leonardo Da Vinci
Due to the Coronavirus/COVID-19, a service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020