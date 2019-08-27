|
Joseph H. (Henry) Gagas of Custer, died Saturday afternoon, August 24, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at the Wellington Place Assisted Living in Whiting. Age 75 Joe was born January 8, 1944 in the Town of Sharon. He was the son of the late John and Helen (Zimbauer) Gagas.
Joe farmed and worked for many others in the area until his retirement in 2006. In his retirement Joe enjoyed feeding the birds, especially Cardinals, and loved taking care of his garden. Joe is survived by his five sisters; Alice Koback, Agnes Kowalski, Mary Gagas, Ernestine Gagas and Florence Gagas, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by five brothers; John, Stanley, Benny, Anton and an infant brother Clarence, and one sister Leona.
Funeral Services will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Pisarski Funeral Home at 703 Second St. in Stevens Point. Rev. Art Schaller officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Parish Cemetery in Polonia. Family and friends may call from 9:30 A.M. Wednesday morning at the Funeral Home until the time for services. The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Joseph's family would like to thank all of the staff at Wellington Place for the dedicated Care and compassion given to our brother Joseph, especially Terry and Joey.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Aug. 27, 2019