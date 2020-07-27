Joseph Koczorowski
Stevens Point - Joseph F. Koczorowski, age 79, of Stevens Point, passed away on Sunday July 26, 2020 at the House of the Dove in Marshfield, WI. Joseph was born April 3, 1941 in Stevens Point. He was the oldest son of the late Joseph and Eva Marie (Hammang) Koczorowski.
Joseph entered the US Army on Dec. 7, 1964 and served as a radar crewman with the 7th infantry division in Korea. He was honorably discharged Dec. 6, 1966.
Joseph was employed at Weber Tackle and Vetter Mfg. in 1964 he started at Consolidated Papers, Wisconsin River Division and worked there for 39 years retiring as a Stock Prep Foreman on March 31, 2003.
Joseph was an outdoorsman. He loved duck and goose hunting with his friends and his three good Labradors he had, "Lucky", "Rance" and "Deacon". He enjoyed his trips to upper Michigan for deer hunting at his army buddy Robert T. Backlund's deer camp. He also enjoyed bow hunting, trapping and trout fishing.
Joseph had lifetime memberships to Wisconsin Trapper's Assoc., Fur takers of America, NRA, Wisconsin bowhunters and the Blackhawk Archers, where he served as a past President, Vice President and on the board of directors. He also had memberships in the Knights of Columbus, Ducks Unlimited and the American Legion Post 6.
Joseph enjoyed watching the Brewers, Green Bay Packers, Detroit Red Wings and liked golfing.
In Lieu of flowers donations to St. Stephens Church would be appreciated.
Joseph is survived by one brother; Walter Koczorowski of Stevens Point and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by two sisters; Eva Marie Grabski and Mary Ellen Blenker.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday July 30, 2020 at St. Stephens Catholic Church. Rev. Jeffrey Hennes will officiate. Burial with full military honors will take place in the St. Stephens cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 on Wednesday July 29, 2020 at the Pisarski Funeral Home at 703 Second St. in Stevens Point. Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
The family would like to thank Ascension at home hospice and the House of the Dove for all their wonderful care of Joseph.