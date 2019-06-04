Services
Boston Funeral Home & Crematory
1649 Briggs St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
(715) 344-4223
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Josephine Jean Higgins Obituary
Josephine Jean Higgins

Stevens Point - Josephine J. Higgins, age 80, a former longtime resident of Junction City, WI and resident of Pioneer Place in Stevens Point, WI, died on Monday, June 3, 2019 at St. Michaels Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Josephine was born to the late Alois and Sadie (Konopacki) Polcin in Plover, WI on December 26, 1938. She attended the local grade schools and graduated from PJ Jacobs High School.

She married Donald G. Higgins on September 10, 1955. He preceded her in death in March 11, 2013.

Josephine was the owner and operator of Western Bar and Café in Junction City, WI. She was the daughter of Sadie, from Sadie and Jerrys Restaurant in Junction City, where she worked for many years.

Josephine will be remembered for her witty and happy go lucky personality. In her spare time, she enjoyed baking pies, especially banana cream; playing Bingo, Yahtzee and Cribbage; and softball leagues and snowmobiling. Family was important to Josephine and she loved family gatherings. She was a mother of 10, but a mom to many more.

Survivors include her children, Bruce (Louann) Higgins, Barb (Mike) Skibinski, Tom Higgins, Bunny (Pete) Albert, Terry (Missy) Higgins, Judy (Terry) Dziak, Carol Abraham, Kenny (Kelly) Higgins, Lynda (John) Totkze, and William (Shelly) Higgins; 32 grandchildren; 36 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandson. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Janis Polcin and Judy Corbett.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Higgins; grandson, Albert Virsnieks Jr; twin sister, Joann (Louis) Zarecki; and brothers, Gary and Jerry Polcin.

A Funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Boston Funeral Home. A time of visitation will precede from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral Home, in Stevens Point, WI. Interment will be held in Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.

Her family would like to thank PCHCC and St. Michaels Hospital for the wonderful care given.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on June 4, 2019
