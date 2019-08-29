|
|
Josephine S. Anderson
Plainfield - Josephine S. Anderson, age 76, of Plainfield, passed away Monday evening, August 26, 2019 at ThedaCare Hospital in Appleton.
She was born January 12, 1943 in Milwaukee, the daughter of Zenon and Ann (Held) Franckowiak. She married Larry A. Anderson on November 6, 1965 in Illinois. Josephine moved to the Plainfield area in 1984. She enjoyed attending her children and grandchildren school events. She will be fondly remembered for her love of family and friends. She was an avid collector of elephant statues, gardening, bird watching, and she had a great love for animals. She was known for her famous potato salad.
She is survived by her husband, Larry A. Anderson, Plainfield; her children, Larry (Phyllis)Anderson, Katherine (Randall) Nelson, Anne (Dean) Anderson, Bonnie (Edward) Zdroik, Crystal (Ken) Klisiewicz, Scott (Autumn) Anderson; her grandchildren, Tina (Jacob) Kehring, Raymond(Tiffani) Gottschalk, Larry (Meghan) Anderson ,Amanda (Chris) Roeske, Cody Prescott, Bianca (Justin) Nelson, Alexis (Phil) Nelson, Chase (Paige) Kemnetz, Nicholas Anderson, Josh (Chloe) Belt, Melinda (Jacob) Anderson, Nicholas (Ali) Belt, Lily Klisiewicz, Bailey Anderson; eleven great grandchildren; her siblings, John(Karen) Franckowiak, Sam (Elona) Franckowiak, Frank (Barb) Franckowiak; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Sam and Ann Franckowiak and brothers, Joseph Franckowiak, Jim Franckowiak, sister Rosemary Butzlaff, grandson Dylan Prescott.
Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the Stahl Funeral Home, Plainfield. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. Wednesday until the time of services. To share your condolences or share a special memory of Josephine please visit, www.stahlfuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Aug. 29, 2019