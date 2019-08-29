Services
Stahl Funeral Home
913 W North St
Plainfield, WI 54966
(715) 335-4300
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Stahl Funeral Home
913 W North St
Plainfield, WI 54966
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
6:00 PM
Stahl Funeral Home
913 W North St
Plainfield, WI 54966
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine S. Anderson


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine S. Anderson Obituary
Josephine S. Anderson

Plainfield - Josephine S. Anderson, age 76, of Plainfield, passed away Monday evening, August 26, 2019 at ThedaCare Hospital in Appleton.

She was born January 12, 1943 in Milwaukee, the daughter of Zenon and Ann (Held) Franckowiak. She married Larry A. Anderson on November 6, 1965 in Illinois. Josephine moved to the Plainfield area in 1984. She enjoyed attending her children and grandchildren school events. She will be fondly remembered for her love of family and friends. She was an avid collector of elephant statues, gardening, bird watching, and she had a great love for animals. She was known for her famous potato salad.

She is survived by her husband, Larry A. Anderson, Plainfield; her children, Larry (Phyllis)Anderson, Katherine (Randall) Nelson, Anne (Dean) Anderson, Bonnie (Edward) Zdroik, Crystal (Ken) Klisiewicz, Scott (Autumn) Anderson; her grandchildren, Tina (Jacob) Kehring, Raymond(Tiffani) Gottschalk, Larry (Meghan) Anderson ,Amanda (Chris) Roeske, Cody Prescott, Bianca (Justin) Nelson, Alexis (Phil) Nelson, Chase (Paige) Kemnetz, Nicholas Anderson, Josh (Chloe) Belt, Melinda (Jacob) Anderson, Nicholas (Ali) Belt, Lily Klisiewicz, Bailey Anderson; eleven great grandchildren; her siblings, John(Karen) Franckowiak, Sam (Elona) Franckowiak, Frank (Barb) Franckowiak; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Sam and Ann Franckowiak and brothers, Joseph Franckowiak, Jim Franckowiak, sister Rosemary Butzlaff, grandson Dylan Prescott.

Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the Stahl Funeral Home, Plainfield. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. Wednesday until the time of services. To share your condolences or share a special memory of Josephine please visit, www.stahlfuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now