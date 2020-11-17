Joy DuselWaupaca - Joy Nita Dusel, age 70, left this earth to begin her heavenly life with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Sunday, November 15, 2020. Her passing leaves a deep void in the hearts of family and friends. As we mourn her death, we cherish the time we had with her and are grateful she is at peace.She was born on August 10, 1950 in Waupaca, to the late Howard Belt and Mary Jane (Donahue) Belt-Cook. Joy graduated from Waupaca High School in 1968. During high school Joy worked at Sawall's Drive-Up as a car hop when she met the love of her life Arden Dusel. Arden always teased her until she agreed to date him. Their relationship turned to love and eventually marriage. Joy and Arden's marriage was a whirlwind affair. They celebrated 48 years this summer.Joy loved the outdoors, deer hunting, camping, camp fires, riding on Arden's Harley Davidson motorcycle, flower gardening, watching the birds at her feeder, cooking, card making, cross-stitching, boating, fishing, laughing and loving. She always made you feel special, listening to you and trying to help in any way she could. Joy was a friend to all. As an older sister, her goal was always to unite our family and hold us together after our parents passed. Joy loved life and lived it to the fullest! She indeed was a fighter with a never give up attitude we could all strive to achieve. She loved her entire family and it always showed.She spent many years of her life employed with the Wisconsin Veterans Home in the food service department. Arden and Joy then purchased his father's Badger farm equipment and construction in Amherst. The business was later closed due to the economy and Arden's health issues. Joy continued her career as a receptionist at the Rice Clinic in St. Point. After that point, she returned to employment at the Veterans Home once again beginning in food service with a goal of obtaining a ward clerk position in nursing.Joy's dream had always been to become a Registered Nurse. That dream was finally realized in later life when she graduated nursing school and became a certified Registered Nurse. Joy was so proud of that degree. She spoke of it often. Unfortunately her health allowed for a short employment in nursing before she retired from the Wisconsin Veterans Home. She found that degree to be invaluable as many times it helps her assess health issues.Joy is survived by her adored husband Arden. She is also survived by her siblings, Shari (Mark) Manney, Waupaca, John (Fayette) Belt, Waupaca and Candice (Dr. Kevin) Mortara, Appleton. She is further survived by a sister-in-law, Janet Dusel, Stevens Point. Nieces and Nephews, Chad (partner Zuzana) and Travis (partner Rebecca) Manney, Benjamin (Valerie) Belt, Christopher (Tracy), Justin, Riley, and Garrett Mortara. Other survivors include: Isabella and Leonard Manney, Austin Manney, Brandon, Huxley, Sawyer, and Moby Belt. She was preceded in death by her father, Howard Belt and mother, Mary Jane Cook.Special thanks to all of the staff at the ThedaCare Clinic and Hospital for all of the care that was given Joy during her fight with Covid. A very special thanks to Dr. Spencer and Nurse Amanda for the kindness and compassion that they blessed Joy with. They were both there until the end, all the more important during this time when family is not allowed.A private service and internment was held in Amherst for siblings only. Arrangements for a larger ceremony will be made at a later date.Cards of love and condolences would be appreciated by Arden at Bethany Home, 1226 Berlin Street, Waupaca, WI 54981.