Joyce Boyden
Stevens Point - Joyce E. Boyden, 90, of Stevens Point, passed away peacefully on Tuesday Nov. 10, 2020 at her residence. She went to bed happy, and woke up with her family in heaven. She was born May 18, 1930 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin but grew up in Appleton, Wisconsin. She is the daughter of the late Harold and Mildred (Streich) Peterson. She graduated from Appleton High School (now Appleton West) in 1948. She worked for Hardware Mutual (now Sentry Insurance), where she met her future husband, Edward C. Boyden. Her marriage to Edward C. Boyden took place on September 1,1956 in Appleton, WI. He survives.
After their daughter Cynthia Ann was born, she stayed home to raise her. Later on, she worked part time for Treasure Island, in the cash room. The family moved to Stevens Point in 1969, when Ed was transferred with Sentry Ins.
She joined Trinity Lutheran Church and has been a member since then. She loved her Trinity family, and all the camaraderie that went with it. Joyce was a faithful Vikings and Brewers fan and loved to tease and joke with her friends about the games.
In Stevens Point she worked in the office for Dr.'s Gehin and Erickson, and later on as a cook at Judd's Drive In.
Joyce was the longest serving volunteer at St. Michael's/Ascension Hospital, starting in 1984, and continuing right up until volunteering was shut down due to Covid. Joyce also volunteered for the Humane Society, picking up and delivering the cash donation cans.
She was an avid reader and knitter, having knit hundreds of confirmation blankets for Trinity Lutheran Church. She was an animal lover and had many dogs and cats during her lifetime.
Cooking was another passion for mom. She loved tasting new food and trying to figure out "the secret spice/ingredient".
When Ed retired, they did extensive traveling throughout the United States, and mom climbed lighthouses wherever they went. She loved doing "cryptogram" puzzles, and emailed one to her daughter daily. I'm going to miss those puzzles and discussing the answers. Mom never met a stranger, or missed a chance to laugh and joke.
Survivors include her husband; Edward, one daughter and son in law Cynthia "Cinde" (Mark Pagel) Boyden, her sister Nancy Peterson, Appleton, and brother and sister in law Patrick and Julie Boyden, Kent, Ohio, grandcat Quigley, nieces and nephews and special family friend Danny, who always thought of her as "Grandma Joyce". Mom made so many friends in her lifetime, through church, the hospital, camping for many years at Rivers Edge campground and friends of her daughters' that became extended family.
The family would like to acknowledge Pastor Clay for his friendship, kindness, and compassion. Mom sure loved to hear you sing!
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother and sister in law William and Elizabeth Duffy, and niece Julia Gunderson.
Mom, thank you for my life. I will miss you the rest of it. You took a piece of my heart. Take care of it until we meet again. We love you.
In lieu of flowers donations to Portage County Humane Society, Trinity Lutheran Church or a charity of ones choosing in her name would be appreciated.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday Nov. 14, 2020 at the Pisarski Funeral Home at 703 Second St. in Stevens Point. Her good friend Pastor Clay Schmidt from Trinity Lutheran Church will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date in the Riverside cemetery in Appleton.
Masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home. If you are not comfortable attending, or are in ill health, online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.