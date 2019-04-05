|
|
Joyce J. Bishop (Billerbeck)
- - Passed away the early evening of March 19, 2019 at the WI Veterans Home in King at the age of 82 and after very long struggle with Alzheimer's/Dementia she was surrounded by her family.
Joyce was born April 7, 1936 and daughter of the late William and Frances (Jaworski) Billerbeck.
Joyce had worked as an Antique Dealer for most all her life.
She loved to travel visiting lower United States and wintered in Florida. She loved music and loved to dance. You would be lucky if you could keep up with her on the dance floor right up to her passing.
She was preceded in death by her husband Richard P. Bishop.
Her first marriage was to Clifford F. Falkowski and they had four children. Mark Falkowski (Noreen Stigen), Sharon (Paul) Riske, Lori (Gary) Krueger all of Stevens Point and Kari (Niles) Yenter of Rosholt.
She had five grandchildren - Kelly (Chris) Hoffman, Kyle Suchoski (Brittany Walker), Makayla (Cody) Guyette, Max and Brock Yenter, and two great grandchildren - Ashtyn and Azalea Suchoski.
Joyce is survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
The family pays a special thank you to all the staff at WI Veterans Home in King.
Thank you for all your special care and compassion you gave every day to our Mother.
She will be dearly missed by all family and friends. Mom you were always loved.
Memorial is pending.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Apr. 5, 2019