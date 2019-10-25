Services
Shuda Funeral Chapel
3200 Stanley St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
(715) 344-2113
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:30 PM
Joyce M. Tetzloff Obituary
Joyce M. Tetzloff

Stevens Point - Joyce is survived by three children, Linda Tetzloff, Sandra Tetzloff, and Dianne Lieck; three grandchildren, Alexander Zaghloul, Andrew and Emily Friedenberg, her brother Don Pellow, and sister Margaret Hilman. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Norman Pellow.

Joyce worked outside the home as an administrative assistant at Household Finance Corp in Milwaukee, WI, at Agnew State Hospital in Santa Clara, CA, and for more than 20 years at Sentry Insurance in Stevens Point.

Upon retirement in 1998, Joyce enjoyed golf, bingo, and playing cards with her wide circle of friends. She enjoyed Friday night fish fries and an occasional brandy old-fashioned sweet. Joyce traveled frequently to the west coast and joined several international trips with her daughters. She was renowned for her baking, especially her lemon meringue and apple pies.

We will miss her and her sweet disposition, and will cherish the life, lessons, and memories she has bestowed upon us.

A Celebration of Life for Joyce will be held at 2:30PM Monday, October 28, 2019 at the Shuda Funeral Chapel - 3200 Stanley St. Stevens Point. Friends and family may gather to share memories from 2:00PM until the time of services on Monday at the funeral chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to .

The family wishes to thank the hardworking staff of Point Manor and Ascension Hospice for the care provided.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
