Joyce S. Kohout
Joyce S. Kohout

Plover - Joyce S. Kohout 79, of Plover, died Saturday October 24, 2020, at Asprius Wausau Hospital. Joyce was born on October 1, 1941, in Chicago Illinois.

She was the daughter of the late Ray and Rita (Thiel) Whipkey. She attended schools in Chicago. Her marriage to George Kohout took place on December 27, 1984, in New Mexico. He husband George preceded her in death. Joyce did clerical work retiring in 1984.

She was a member of the St. Bronislava PCCW. She enjoyed social activities and volunteering at St. Bronislava Catholic Church. Survivors include her sister, Patricia Potapenko of Knowlton. Niece, Tricia Dulek and nephews, Joe and Ben Kurzynski. Great-Niece, Amanda Hurry. Great Nephews, Dustin (Jamie) Dulek, Travis (Brittany) Dulek, and Great-Great-Nephew, Elijah Dulek.

In lieu of flowers memorials to your favorite charity would be appreciated.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday October 29, 2020, at St. Bronislava Catholic Church 3200 Plover Road Plover. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Masks will be required at the funeral mass. Pisarski Community Funeral Home & Cremation Center Plover is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com






Published in Stevens Point Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
