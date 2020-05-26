|
Judith "Judy" A. Goligoski
Stevens Point - Judith A. "Judy" Goligoski, age 73, of Stevens Point, died Saturday evening, May 23, 2020 at North Ridge Assisted Living. Judy was born on June 16, 1946 in Superior, WI, a daughter of the late Louis S. and Helen (Jarznski) Galigoski.
She attended and graduated from Superior High School and then received her Elementary Education Degree from the UW Superior.
Judy took a position in the Stevens Point School District and retired from teaching after serving as a 1st, 2nd and 3rd grade teacher in nearly every school in the Stevens Point area. Judy was a member of St. Bronislava Catholic Church Parish and enjoyed everything "Kids". Her passion was early childhood education. In her free time, she would write. Her stories were published online and they were focused around her family. She loved to teach, write letters, attend church, solve SUDOKO puzzles but especially, spend time with her family and her granddaughter, Abby.
She is survived by her children; Michael and Nicholas; granddaughter, Abby; brother, William "Bill" Goligoski of Superior; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents.
A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Bronislava Catholic Church with Rev. Brandon Guenther presiding. Burial will be at Guardian Angel Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to a Visitation at the Pisarski Community Funeral Home, 2911 Plover Road, Plover, WI 54467 on Wednesday, May 27 from 4:00PM to 7:00PM. Pisarski Funeral Homes wants to remind people that no more than 50 people will be allowed in the Funeral Home at one time with masks and social distancing observed. We sincerely encourage each person to make your decision whether to attend a visitation based on the best interest of your health and that of your community.
Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2020