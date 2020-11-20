Judith Lane (Mrochinski) Trzebiatowski
Our favorite Valentine, born February 14, 1944, Judith Lane (Mrochinski) Trzebiatowski passed away in the evening of November 18, 2020. She was born in Amherst, Wisconsin, the daughter of Peter and Johanna (Sommers) Mrochinski. Judy was a patient, loving mother, a delightful friend to countless people, avid card player and a self-made woman as a hairdresser and Realtor.
Through marriage and subsequent divorce to Jerome Trzebiatowski, she bore three children, who are eternally grateful for her many life lessons exhibited through kindness and soft-spoken tough love; Gary (Jackie) Trzebiatowski, David Trzebiatowski and Lisa (Keith) Ehmke. Judy found enourmous joy in her six grandchildren and they in her; Shelby (Tanner) Hansen, Jack Trzebiatowski, Jordan Trzebiatowski, Jessica Trzebiatowski, Abigail Ehmke and her mothers' namesake Johanna Ehmke.
She is survived by brother Ronald, but was met in heaven by her best friend and sister Edwina (Bud) Sopa, and brothers Harlan, Robert and LeRoy.
Gary, Jackie, David and Lisa wish to express sincere thanks to the MSICU team of caregivers at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau. Judy and her family were taken care of in the most thoughtful, kind, professional manner possible.
The family intends to bring all those who loved Judy together in celebration of her life, in the spring or summer of 2021. In the meantime, if you wish to make a donation in her name, please do so to the National Kidney Foundation
at www.kidney.org
. Her 46 year-old transplanted kidney, provided so many additional unexpected years, that it can only be referred to as a miracle in God's name.