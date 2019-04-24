|
|
Judith Marie Nygaard
Amherst - Judith M. Nygaard, age 74 of Amherst, WI passed away peacefully on April 22, 2019. Judy was born in Waupaca, WI on August 17, 1944, the daughter of the late Ernest and Viola (Johnson) Anderson. Judy graduated from Waupaca High School in 1962. On January 22, 1966 Judy married Robert Nygaard at Trinity Lutheran Church, Waupaca. After devoting her early married life to raising her beloved children, Judy enrolled in UWSP as a non-traditional student getting a B.S. degree in 1986. Following graduation, she taught at Mid-State Technical, Stevens Point and later began a 20-year career with UW System retiring in 2008.
Judy was a devoted member of Peace Lutheran Church in Amherst where she participated in several Bible studies, served communion to homebound members and was a Stephen Minster. She especially treasured her Bible studies and the special relationships she developed with the other members. Her outside interests centered around her precious family and five grandsons. She also was an avid gardener and enjoyed spending time in Florida to shorten the winters.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, brothers-in-law David Nygaard and Duane Nygaard, Nephew Scott Smith and best friend Mary Pionkowski. Judy is survived by husband Robert, children Rebecca (Dan) Zange, grandsons Matthew, Timothy and Carsten and Timothy (Lynn) Nygaard, grandsons John and David. Judy is further survived by her sister Annetta and brother-in-law Larry Smith, brother-in-law Phillip Nygaard, sisters-in-law Phylis Nygaard, Beverly Nygaard, Valerie Nygaard, Delores Knutson and Carolyn McKenzie, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family is incredibly grateful for the wonderful and caring support provided by the staff of Ascension Hospice, Stevens Point. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Peace Lutheran Church, Amherst or Ascension Hospice, Stevens Point.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 27th at Peace Lutheran Church in Amherst, WI. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:00 AM until time of the service at the church. Jungers-Holly Funeral Home of Amherst is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.hollyfuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Apr. 24, 2019