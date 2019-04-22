Judith "Judy" Slowinski



Stevens Point - Judith "Judy" Slowinski age 69 of Stevens Point, passed away at St Michael's Hospital on Thursday April 18 with her husband by her side after a courageous five year battle with cancer.



A Mass of Christian Burial for Judy will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday April 24, 2019 at Holy Spirit Parish. Burial will be in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Friends and family will gather to share memories from 4:00 - 7:30 PM on Wednesday at the Shuda Funeral Chapel: 3200 Stanley St. A general rosary will be prayed at 6:30 PM at the funeral chapel. Visitation will also be held from 10:00 AM on Thursday until the Mass at the church. A Memorial in lieu of flowers will be established in Judy's name on a later date.



Judy was born December 2, 1949 in Green Bay, the daughter of Norbert and Geraldine (Steffel) Michalski. She graduated from Mishicot High School in 1967. Judy earned her degree in Sociology while attending UWSP. After working part-time at UWSP during her education, she joined the staff at UWSP working in various departments with her last department being in AIS. She retired from UWSP after 40+ years of service in 2016. Judy married Gary Slowinski on April 14, 1973 in Tisch Mills, WI, the couple settled in Stevens Point after they married. They celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary the Sunday before Judy passed. Judy was a fantastic baker and donated many items to bake sales for many churches and schools in the area. She loved to cook, bake, and spend time with her daughters and grandson. She played the piano and enjoyed music, crocheting, needle point, reading and gardening.



Judy is survived by her husband Gary and their two daughters: Stacy and Nicole. Grandson Alexander (Alex). Three sisters: Mary Jo (Lynne) Deubler; Debra (Bill) Ver Boort; Nancy (Bill) Schmidt. Her brother: Norbert (Lisa) Michalski. Her sister-in-law: Marcia Slowinski. And many nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Patricia "Pat" Wiedner.



Published in Stevens Point Journal on Apr. 22, 2019