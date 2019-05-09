Services
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
(715) 423-5460
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Hagen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy A. Hagen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Judy A. Hagen Obituary
Judy A. Hagen

Stevens Point - Judith A. Hagen, age 68, passed away on Sunday May 5th, 2019 at home in Steven Point, WI under the care of her family and Heartland Hospice. She was born December 15th, 1950, in Wisconsin Rapids to the late Clyde and Erma (Helke) Rice.

Judy (Rice) married her soulmate, Dale Hagen, on June 13th, 1970 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.

Judy obtained her Practical Nurse License following her graduation from Eau Claire Technical Institute in 1976. This led to service at Black River Falls Memorial Hospital, school nurse in Barrington, IL, service in pediatrics at the Ministry Clinic and to close her career as the Ministry Medical Group Supervisor of E.N.T, Ophthalmology, G.I., Audiology and Optical until retiring on July 2nd, 2013.

Judy enjoyed watching sports and was an avid Packers and Badgers fan. She enjoyed weekly golf with her friends and tournament golf with the Kerstens and Youngs. She enjoyed trips to the casino with her mother, Erma and sister, Pat. She loved her winter (March) getaway with the Swarthouts and Piersantes. She enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter, Harper, who brought so much joy to her heart. Judy loved spending time with her many friends.

She is survived by her loving husband Dale Hagen of Stevens Point; children: Lucas Hagen of Stevens Point and Samantha Hagen of Kenosha; a granddaughter, Harper of Stevens Point; a sister, Cindy (Jerry) Rabas of Milwaukee; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Clyde Rice; her mother, Erma (Helke) Rice; and her sister, Pat Stensberg.

Thank you to the UW Madison Hospital staff and Heartland Hospice for the care she was provided and to her many special friends for their love and support.

Family, friends and others whose lives Judy touched are invited to her life celebration at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, 2201 Chestnut St, Wisconsin Rapids, WI from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday May 13th, 2019.

A donation in her honor will be made to the South Wood County Humane Society which is important to her niece, Shelly with whom she shared a special bond.

Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Hagen family. For online condolences, please visit www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
Download Now