Judy A. Hagen
Stevens Point - Judith A. Hagen, age 68, passed away on Sunday May 5th, 2019 at home in Steven Point, WI under the care of her family and Heartland Hospice. She was born December 15th, 1950, in Wisconsin Rapids to the late Clyde and Erma (Helke) Rice.
Judy (Rice) married her soulmate, Dale Hagen, on June 13th, 1970 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
Judy obtained her Practical Nurse License following her graduation from Eau Claire Technical Institute in 1976. This led to service at Black River Falls Memorial Hospital, school nurse in Barrington, IL, service in pediatrics at the Ministry Clinic and to close her career as the Ministry Medical Group Supervisor of E.N.T, Ophthalmology, G.I., Audiology and Optical until retiring on July 2nd, 2013.
Judy enjoyed watching sports and was an avid Packers and Badgers fan. She enjoyed weekly golf with her friends and tournament golf with the Kerstens and Youngs. She enjoyed trips to the casino with her mother, Erma and sister, Pat. She loved her winter (March) getaway with the Swarthouts and Piersantes. She enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter, Harper, who brought so much joy to her heart. Judy loved spending time with her many friends.
She is survived by her loving husband Dale Hagen of Stevens Point; children: Lucas Hagen of Stevens Point and Samantha Hagen of Kenosha; a granddaughter, Harper of Stevens Point; a sister, Cindy (Jerry) Rabas of Milwaukee; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Clyde Rice; her mother, Erma (Helke) Rice; and her sister, Pat Stensberg.
Thank you to the UW Madison Hospital staff and Heartland Hospice for the care she was provided and to her many special friends for their love and support.
Family, friends and others whose lives Judy touched are invited to her life celebration at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, 2201 Chestnut St, Wisconsin Rapids, WI from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday May 13th, 2019.
A donation in her honor will be made to the South Wood County Humane Society which is important to her niece, Shelly with whom she shared a special bond.
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Hagen family. For online condolences, please visit www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on May 9, 2019