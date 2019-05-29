Judy A. Kruzitski



Stevens Point - Judy A. Kruzitski, age 74, of Stevens Point passed away Thursday May 23, 2019 at home surrounded by family.



A Mass of a Christian Burial for Judy will be held at 11AM on Friday May 31, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church - 838 Fremont St. Stevens Point. Rev. Steve Brice will officiate. Friends and family may gather to share memories from 9-11AM on Friday at the church.



Judy was born on January 24, 1945 in Stevens Point, the daughter of John and Susan (Glodowski) Grzywacz. She attended local schools in Stevens Point and graduated from P.J. Jacobs in 1963. On November 9, 1963 she married David E. Kruzitski at Sacred Heart in Polonia.



Judy was very active and had many hobbies. She loved flower gardening, reading, home decorating, shopping, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends.



Judy is survived by her 2 children: Corey Kruzitski, Stevens Point; and Tracey (Kyle) Koziczkowski, Stevens Point; 2 grandchildren: Josh (fiancé Anna Hasenohrl) Koziczkowski, Stevens Point; and Brett (Sarah) Koziczkowski, Forney, TX and her sister El (John) Wiltzius, Clintonville, WI.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband David, 3 sisters: Janet Check, Doris Bondar, Teri Gruba and brother Jim Grzywacz.



Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com Published in Stevens Point Journal on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary