Judy Weckerly
(1943 - 2019)
Former Stevens Point-area resident Judy (Summers) Weckerly passed away December 8th, 2019 at her home in Georgetown, Texas.
Judy was married to John Weckerly in 1963. He survives along with son Ed, daughter-in-law Jennifer Jordan, and sister Mareda Summers. She was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Mary Summers of Warsaw, Indiana, and her oldest son John E. Weckerly II.
Judy always described herself as a "Professional Volunteer". She began her volunteer efforts in the 1970s reading and performing stories for school children with the Mad Hatters. She continued to design and construct costumes, write, act, and direct for the next 25 years in Central Wisconsin with such groups as the Children's Theater Group, the Children's Arts program, and ACTORS ALL. Judy was a long-time contributor to Art in the Park, she taught at UWSP's Conservatory of Creative Expression, and she was the district head of Very Special Arts Wisconsin where she organized arts festivals for disabled children and adults. She later became a volunteer events coordinator for the Lincoln Senior Center. Judy received the JC Penney Golden Rule Award as the Central Wisconsin Volunteer of the Year in 1995.
Upon moving to Sun City, Texas in 2001, Judy joined the theater group which led to an opportunity to produce a weekly television show on a local access channel. Judy produced over 700 episodes of 'News and Views' over the next 14 years. In addition to her full-time career volunteering, Judy enjoyed playing golf, bowling, playing bridge, and planning social events with a multitude of friends. In an interview Judy once said she just wanted to be remembered as fun and creative. She will be remembered not only for those characteristics but for the selfless way she shared her time, talents, and unlimited positive energy with those in her community.
There will be no formal services. There will be a memorial service in Texas, sometime after the first of the year. Donations in Judy's name can be made to the .
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019