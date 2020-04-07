Services
Beste Funeral Home
611 3Rd St
Mosinee, WI 54455
(715) 693-2450
Mosinee - Julia K. Carrigan, 65, Mosinee, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at her home.

She was born Feb. 11, 1955, in Waukesha, the daughter of the late Donald and Rosemary (De Selms) Schlei. She married David Carrigan, he survives.

Julia was an interior designer for 25 years and a real estate agent for ten years.

While words cannot express how devastated we are with the loss of our friend, mother, grandmother and mate, we also celebrate and are grateful for what she has given us. Her love, kindness, knowledge and compassion she shared with so many will remain forever. Throughout her life, she meant different things to different people. When you recall the times she touched your heart, please find a way to smile. For those of us who knew her as a dreamer, we will look to the clouds and name the things we see until they softly melt away.

Survivors, besides her husband, David, include her children, Brianna (Tony) Cacchione, New Glarus, Ty (Jaime) Carrigan, Mosinee, Rosalie (Travis) Franz, Windsor, and Jessalyn (Ryan) Ericsson, Sheboygan; eight grandchildren, Ze', Bo, Camryn, Dayne, Avryl, Macklin, Brynlee and Vaughn; and three siblings, Michael (Judy Zika) Schlei, San Diego, Calif., Mary Landrath, Stevens Point, and Donna (Mark) Sunderson, Olathe, Kansas. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Lily Cacchione.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.bestefh.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials, in Julia's name, may be made to the Community Center of Hope, Mosinee, or a .
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
