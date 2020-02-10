|
Julia Chodzinski
Stevens Point - Julia Chodzinski, age 95, of Stevens Point, Town of Stockton, Died Sunday morning February 9, 2020 in her home. She was Born January 31, 1925 in Przemysl, Poland. She is the Daughter of the late Valentine and Aniela Smialowski. She was taken from her home in Poland during World War II as a prisoner of war by the Russians at the age of 14, where she and her younger sister, mother and father served in a Siberian work camp during the war. At release, they traveled from Russia, thru the Middle East to Africa where she settled in a large Polish camp in Tanzania at the foot of Mt. Kilimanjaro. She was educated there thru her college years. They were then sponsored by their brother to come live in England, where the family was reunited. She studied nursing, and then decided to travel alone to the United States, at her father's request. She eventually settled in Chicago, IL where she met Julian Chodzinski, who had a son. She became mother to George and started her own family. They moved to Hatley in 1969. She was self-employed as a cosmetologist and managed her own beauty salons in Chicago and later Wausau for many years.
Survivors include her two daughters; Anna (John Jr.) Filtz of Stevens Point and Christine (Steven) Bessler of Franklin. Seven Grandchildren and four Great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, son, 2 sisters, 3 brothers and 1 grandchild.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Friday Feb. 14, 2020 at St. Mary Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Custer, WI. Rev. Alan Guanella will officiate. Burial will be in the Parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass Friday morning at the Church. Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020