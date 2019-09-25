|
|
Julie A. Gruba
Stevens Point - Julie Ann (Summers) Gruba, age 56, of Stevens Point passed away after a long courageous battle with cancer on Monday September 16, 2019 in Hayward, WI.
Julie was born on October 31, 1962, the daughter of Allan and Nancy (Shoemaker) Summers. She attended local schools in Stevens Point and graduated from SPASH in 1981. She continued her education at UWSP and North Woods Technical College. Julie worked as a free lance photographer and a Lutheran Pastor in the Upper Peninsula. On February 3, 2011 Julie married Randy Gruba.
Julie loved antiquing, the outdoors, fishing, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband Randy, step-son Joshua J. Gruba, 4 uncles: Donald Summers, Spokane, WA; Dale Summers, Leesburg, FL; Bruce (Shirley) Summers, Lake Villa, IL; and Doug Summers, Stevens Point, WI; aunt: Suzanne Summers Holt; 9 cousins: Mike, Kathleen, Keith, Bonnie, Brian, Scott, and Greg Summers, Krista Thoe, and Kari Crone
The family would like to give a very special thanks to Dr. Brent Kelly and Patty at Northlakes Community Clinic in Hayward, Dr. Mihailo Lalich and Jill at Essentia Health in Hayward, Karen, Dawn, Jessica, Angie, Cassie, and Brian at the Cancer Department in Hayward Hospital. Also, to further thank Northlakes Community Clinic, Hayward Hospital ER, Hayward Hospital, Essentia Health Hayward, Essentia Health - Duluth, MN, Essentia SICU- Duluth, MN and the nurses, doctors, and security at Essentia Duluth.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Sept. 25, 2019