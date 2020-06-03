June Dudei
June Dudei Celebration of Life
June Harriet (Bender) Dudei passed away on May 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family in Hancock, where she had resided with her wonderful loving caretakers, daughter Shirlee (Hank) and her grandson Logan. She was born August 6, 1926 in the Town of Washburn in Clark County on her grandfather Logan's family farm, to David Bender and Mable (Broihier) Bender.
She was the eldest of 5 children who grew up living and working on the farm. When she was seven her mom and dad bought 80 acres of land with beautiful oak trees along the Cunningham Creek. Her mom and dad built a home out of logs they cut together. They built a log cabin on the land for Grandpa Logan.
Some of her fondest memories were milking the cows and winning a Spelling Bee in school. Her mom taught her how to read the newspaper before she went to school. She attended Cannonville County School and skipped the second grade. Later she went to the Cunningham Country School. She graduated from Neillsville High School in 1943 along with her husband Bud. She grew up during the Great Depression. She also loved going to Buck Hill to hunt with her mom and dad for many years.
June worked at the Neillsville Condensery for a year after high school. She then moved to Berlin, WI and lived with Bud's parents Arnold & Esther Dudei, while he was in the Navy. In Berlin she welded at Chapman's Defense Plant until her marriage. Her father once had her weld against a neighbor in Granton and she did a faster and better job.
She married the love of her life Hilmer "Bud" Dudei in Berlin Wisconsin on February 10, 1945.Together they had 5 children Shirlee, Thomas, Julie, Cindy and Douglas.
In the summer of 1952, she and Bud built "Bud's Drive In" a root beer stand on Hwy 73 in Plainfield which later became Ron's Drive In. They opened every summer for 7 years until selling. After selling the Drive In, they started a construction business where Bud and his son Tom ran and June did the bookkeeping and PR work. Later added Doug to become Hilmer Dudei & Sons and Dudei Construction, LLC. They have built over 100 homes in the area.
In 1979, June and Bud fulfilled a lifelong dream of owning a cottage on Lake Arbutus. They built their dream cottage along with help from family near her "Columbus tree". In doing so, they achieved their goal to have fun family weekends open to all the family, making wonderful lasting memories.
June was a lifelong member of the Plainfield VFW Post 6007 Auxiliary, Plainfield Methodist Church and also involved in the Heart to Heart program. She worked for the Waushara Argus for many years due to her love of taking pictures and journaling. June loved seeing her family. She was known to her grandchildren and their friends as "Granny Red". Everyone enjoyed stopping in to see her annual family picture books and hear about her family.
She is survived by her children: Shirlee (Henry) Baillod of Hancock, Thomas Dudei of Plover, Julie (Rick) Beggs of Bancroft, Cindy (Charles) Johnson of Hancock, and Douglas (Lorrie) Dudei of Plainfield and her daughter of the heart Wendy (Mark) Stevens of Coloma. Her siblings: Lorraine "Topsy" Meddaugh of Granton and David "Hoot" (Bev) Bender Jr of Arpin and sister-in-law Janet Ryerson of Berlin.
Grandchildren: Lance Baillod, Lisa Rader, Logan Baillod; Trent, Troy, Tyler & Haley Dudei; Nicky Dernbach, Eric Beggs, Annie Johnson, Brady Beggs; Cade, Collin & Cody Johnson; Missy Timm, Mandy Czlapinski & Derek Dudei.
Great Grandchildren: Zach, Steven & Courtney Baillod; Chris & Kasey Rader; Matthew & Brett Dudei; Alexandria & Will Dudei; Athena & Helena Dudei; Chloee, Lexie & Brody Dernbach; Nolan, Parker & Baby 2020 Johnson; Aiden Johnson; Leland Timm, Nick & Amelia Czlapinski & Apollo Winford.
Great-Great Grandchildren: Elijah & Zoey Baillod; Henry & Baby 2020 Rader.
She was proud of her 41 grand, great grand and great-great grand kids and bragged to everyone she met along with her annual picture books. She was expecting another great grandchild and another great-great child in May or June of 2020.
Preceded in death by her husband Hilmer "Bud" Dudei, her parents David & Mabel Bender, father & mother-in-law Arnold & Esther Dudei, sister & brother in law Mae & Marv Hemp, sister & brother in law Elaine "Johnny" & Ralph Dorow, brother-in-law Gordon Meddaugh, sister-in-law & brother-in-law Irma & Russell Johnson, brother-in-law Ted Ryerson.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to: Shirlee & Logan Baillod for giving her such loving and amazing care in their home since July. Amber, JT, and CNA Laura of Heartland Hospice for their care of June. And also, to: Samantha, Chrissy, Kim, and the entire staff of Ascension Home Care. As well as Wendy, Jenny, Stephanie, and the entire staff of Ascension Hospice for helping June in her last few weeks in making her final transition. Thank to Stahl Funeral Home-Jeff & Angela and all the wonderful staff for their compassion and caring during this difficult time.
Due to the current health crisis and respect for family and friends, the family will have a private family service with a celebration of life to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial in June's name has been established. The Stahl Funeral Services assisted the family with arrangements. Please visit www.stahlfuneralhome.com to share your condolences with June's family.
June Dudei Celebration of Life
June Harriet (Bender) Dudei passed away on May 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family in Hancock, where she had resided with her wonderful loving caretakers, daughter Shirlee (Hank) and her grandson Logan. She was born August 6, 1926 in the Town of Washburn in Clark County on her grandfather Logan's family farm, to David Bender and Mable (Broihier) Bender.
She was the eldest of 5 children who grew up living and working on the farm. When she was seven her mom and dad bought 80 acres of land with beautiful oak trees along the Cunningham Creek. Her mom and dad built a home out of logs they cut together. They built a log cabin on the land for Grandpa Logan.
Some of her fondest memories were milking the cows and winning a Spelling Bee in school. Her mom taught her how to read the newspaper before she went to school. She attended Cannonville County School and skipped the second grade. Later she went to the Cunningham Country School. She graduated from Neillsville High School in 1943 along with her husband Bud. She grew up during the Great Depression. She also loved going to Buck Hill to hunt with her mom and dad for many years.
June worked at the Neillsville Condensery for a year after high school. She then moved to Berlin, WI and lived with Bud's parents Arnold & Esther Dudei, while he was in the Navy. In Berlin she welded at Chapman's Defense Plant until her marriage. Her father once had her weld against a neighbor in Granton and she did a faster and better job.
She married the love of her life Hilmer "Bud" Dudei in Berlin Wisconsin on February 10, 1945.Together they had 5 children Shirlee, Thomas, Julie, Cindy and Douglas.
In the summer of 1952, she and Bud built "Bud's Drive In" a root beer stand on Hwy 73 in Plainfield which later became Ron's Drive In. They opened every summer for 7 years until selling. After selling the Drive In, they started a construction business where Bud and his son Tom ran and June did the bookkeeping and PR work. Later added Doug to become Hilmer Dudei & Sons and Dudei Construction, LLC. They have built over 100 homes in the area.
In 1979, June and Bud fulfilled a lifelong dream of owning a cottage on Lake Arbutus. They built their dream cottage along with help from family near her "Columbus tree". In doing so, they achieved their goal to have fun family weekends open to all the family, making wonderful lasting memories.
June was a lifelong member of the Plainfield VFW Post 6007 Auxiliary, Plainfield Methodist Church and also involved in the Heart to Heart program. She worked for the Waushara Argus for many years due to her love of taking pictures and journaling. June loved seeing her family. She was known to her grandchildren and their friends as "Granny Red". Everyone enjoyed stopping in to see her annual family picture books and hear about her family.
She is survived by her children: Shirlee (Henry) Baillod of Hancock, Thomas Dudei of Plover, Julie (Rick) Beggs of Bancroft, Cindy (Charles) Johnson of Hancock, and Douglas (Lorrie) Dudei of Plainfield and her daughter of the heart Wendy (Mark) Stevens of Coloma. Her siblings: Lorraine "Topsy" Meddaugh of Granton and David "Hoot" (Bev) Bender Jr of Arpin and sister-in-law Janet Ryerson of Berlin.
Grandchildren: Lance Baillod, Lisa Rader, Logan Baillod; Trent, Troy, Tyler & Haley Dudei; Nicky Dernbach, Eric Beggs, Annie Johnson, Brady Beggs; Cade, Collin & Cody Johnson; Missy Timm, Mandy Czlapinski & Derek Dudei.
Great Grandchildren: Zach, Steven & Courtney Baillod; Chris & Kasey Rader; Matthew & Brett Dudei; Alexandria & Will Dudei; Athena & Helena Dudei; Chloee, Lexie & Brody Dernbach; Nolan, Parker & Baby 2020 Johnson; Aiden Johnson; Leland Timm, Nick & Amelia Czlapinski & Apollo Winford.
Great-Great Grandchildren: Elijah & Zoey Baillod; Henry & Baby 2020 Rader.
She was proud of her 41 grand, great grand and great-great grand kids and bragged to everyone she met along with her annual picture books. She was expecting another great grandchild and another great-great child in May or June of 2020.
Preceded in death by her husband Hilmer "Bud" Dudei, her parents David & Mabel Bender, father & mother-in-law Arnold & Esther Dudei, sister & brother in law Mae & Marv Hemp, sister & brother in law Elaine "Johnny" & Ralph Dorow, brother-in-law Gordon Meddaugh, sister-in-law & brother-in-law Irma & Russell Johnson, brother-in-law Ted Ryerson.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to: Shirlee & Logan Baillod for giving her such loving and amazing care in their home since July. Amber, JT, and CNA Laura of Heartland Hospice for their care of June. And also, to: Samantha, Chrissy, Kim, and the entire staff of Ascension Home Care. As well as Wendy, Jenny, Stephanie, and the entire staff of Ascension Hospice for helping June in her last few weeks in making her final transition. Thank to Stahl Funeral Home-Jeff & Angela and all the wonderful staff for their compassion and caring during this difficult time.
Due to the current health crisis and respect for family and friends, the family will have a private family service with a celebration of life to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial in June's name has been established. The Stahl Funeral Services assisted the family with arrangements. Please visit www.stahlfuneralhome.com to share your condolences with June's family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.