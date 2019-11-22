|
|
June I. Lester Bovee
Stevens Point - June I. Lester Bovee, age 98, died on November 21, 2019 at the Portage County Health Care Center.
June was born May 14, 1925 to the late Walter and Delia (Coats) Emery in Stevens Point, WI. She grew up in the Stevens Point area, attended McKinley Grade School, and graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School.
In her earlier years, June worked full-time for Webber Tackle tying flys. June married Royal Lester on March 17, 1944 at the Stevens Point Gospel Tabernacle Church. After Royal returned home from his military service, June worked part-time from home until dedicating her life to family and her faith. Royal died on December 4, 2005.
She married Paul Bovee on June 5, 2010. He preceded her in death on December 28, 2017.
June will be remembered for her loving, faithful, and genuine nature. She had a passion for music and was a talented self-taught pianist, organist, guitarist, and accordion player. June was dedicated to her faith. She was a Sunday School Teacher and was a pianist at the Assembly of God Church in Wausau, WI and in Stevens Point, WI. In her spare time, she enjoyed baking and sewing.
Survivors include her children, Sharon (Jeff) Biszantz, Dean (Wendy) Lester, Bruce (Kim) Lester, and Pamela (Daron) Hill; siblings, Betty Murray, Lucille Weckler, and Lois Crable; grandchildren, Catherine (Audie) Grider, J. Christopher (Gina) Biszantz, Sarah (Ben) Qualls John Lester, Russel Lester, Amanda Lester, Keri Sawyer, Angela (Jeremiah) Manchester, Andrew (Olivia) Hill, Stephanie (Matthew) Schwartz, Jeremiah (Katy) Hill, and Natalie Hill; 18 great grandchildren; and extend family members.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands; sister, Roberta DeWitt; and great grandson, Joshua Grant.
A Funeral Service to celebrate her life will be held 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Highland Church with Rev. Nathan Schroeder presiding. A time of visitation will precede at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Traditional Christian Burial will be held in McDill Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.bostonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019