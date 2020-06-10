June Schey
Junction City - June M. (Seibel) Schey. Age 86, of Junction City, formerly Madison, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in her home, surrounded by family. She was born to Alfred and Gladys (O'Donnell) Seibel in Madison on July 27, 1933. June graduated from Madison East High School, Class of 1951. She married Larry Schey and had three children. The couple later divorced. June worked for a number of Madison businesses as a Stenographer/Secretary, but her favorite was in the early years of her career, working for the Law Enforcement Division of the Wisconsin Conversation Department, now known as the DNR. She was a member of St. Bronislava Catholic Church where she enjoyed bus trips and activities with the senior group. June also enjoyed sewing, writing, traveling, shopping with Gina, a bowl of ice cream, spending time with her family and recently discovered the enjoyment of bingeing on Netflix but never missed the rosary with Mother Angelica on EWTN.
June is survived by her sons Richard (Michelle) Schey of Junction City and John(Gwen) Schey of Glidden; two grandchildren Samantha (Chase Van Rixel) Schey and Forrest (Kelly) Schey; Four great grandchildren, Aiden, Emily, Briella, and Joseph along with numerous other relatives and friends.
June was proceeded in death by her parents, daughter Mary Ellen Schey, two grandsons JP (Jean Paul) and Jamie Toulon, brothers Robert and Kenneth Seibel and infant sister Barbara Jean.
The family wishes to thank Ascension at Home Palliative and Hospice Services for their help, support and love.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Bronislava Catholic Church, 3200 Plover Rd, Plover, WI 54467 at 11:30AM on Saturday, June 13, 2020 with Rev. Brandon Guenther presiding. Family and Friends are invited to a visitation at the Pisarski Community Funeral Home of Plover, 2911 Plover Rd, Plover, WI 54467 from 9:30-11:00AM. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Madison on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11:00. All are welcome.
Due to Covid-19 no more than 50 people will be allowed in the Funeral Home at one time with masks and social distancing observed.
