June Schey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June Schey

Junction City - June M. (Seibel) Schey. Age 86, of Junction City, formerly Madison, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in her home, surrounded by family. She was born to Alfred and Gladys (O'Donnell) Seibel in Madison on July 27, 1933. June graduated from Madison East High School, Class of 1951. She married Larry Schey and had three children. The couple later divorced. June worked for a number of Madison businesses as a Stenographer/Secretary, but her favorite was in the early years of her career, working for the Law Enforcement Division of the Wisconsin Conversation Department, now known as the DNR. She was a member of St. Bronislava Catholic Church where she enjoyed bus trips and activities with the senior group. June also enjoyed sewing, writing, traveling, shopping with Gina, a bowl of ice cream, spending time with her family and recently discovered the enjoyment of bingeing on Netflix but never missed the rosary with Mother Angelica on EWTN.

June is survived by her sons Richard (Michelle) Schey of Junction City and John(Gwen) Schey of Glidden; two grandchildren Samantha (Chase Van Rixel) Schey and Forrest (Kelly) Schey; Four great grandchildren, Aiden, Emily, Briella, and Joseph along with numerous other relatives and friends.

June was proceeded in death by her parents, daughter Mary Ellen Schey, two grandsons JP (Jean Paul) and Jamie Toulon, brothers Robert and Kenneth Seibel and infant sister Barbara Jean.

The family wishes to thank Ascension at Home Palliative and Hospice Services for their help, support and love.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Bronislava Catholic Church, 3200 Plover Rd, Plover, WI 54467 at 11:30AM on Saturday, June 13, 2020 with Rev. Brandon Guenther presiding. Family and Friends are invited to a visitation at the Pisarski Community Funeral Home of Plover, 2911 Plover Rd, Plover, WI 54467 from 9:30-11:00AM. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Madison on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11:00. All are welcome.

Due to Covid-19 no more than 50 people will be allowed in the Funeral Home at one time with masks and social distancing observed.

Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pisarski Community Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Plover
2911 Plover Road
Plover, WI 54467
715-344-7454
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved