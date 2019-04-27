|
|
Justin Meronek
Little Chute - Of Little Chute, age 44, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at home.
He will be sadly missed by his wife: Michelle Babino; son: Jordan; he was a great step father to: Christien and Gabriel Fitzsimons; grandson: Charlie; father: John (Lori) Meronek; step siblings: Jeff (Jen), and their children, Ed, Shyane, Zach and Jacob, Brenda (Jerry) and their children, Tomas and Christopher, grandma: Mary Lou Niemuth; nephew: Josh; cousin: Elizabeth (Jesse) and their son; uncle: Tom Darinski; father-in-law, Mark Babino; mother-in-law, Connie (Michael) Loderbauer; sisters-in-law: Sharon (Paul) Younger and their son, Sue (Randy) Graham and their four children and Tina Loderbauer and her two children; brothers-in-law: Migeal Babino and his three children, Mark (Tina) Babino and their son, Chris Babino and his three children and Tim (Cynda) Loderbauer and their son; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his mom, Paula; sister, Michelle; brother, Jason; aunt, Gail Darinski; his grandpa and grandma Meronek; Papa Norman; grandpa Scouton; niece, Julia; brother-in-law, Carl Loderbauer; sister-in-law, Karen Loderbauer; good friends, Bridget and Corey Reed, who also had Muscular Dystrophy and to whom Justin was a good mentor.
The Memorial Service will be on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Maple Crest Funeral Home of Waupaca. Friends and family may gather on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Barton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019