Karen Hale
Mayville - Karen Hale, age 70, died peacefully in her Mayville home on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 after a lengthy illness.
A celebration of life gathering will take place at the Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
Donations should be sent in her name to the Dodge County Humane Society.
The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on May 3, 2019