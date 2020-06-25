Karen P. Klish
Plover - Karen Patricia Klish, 64, passed away at home in the loving comfort of her family on June 20, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Edwin E. Klish and Laura M. Giera. She was born in Stevens Point, WI on February 23, 1956 at St Michael's Hospital. She attended local grade schools and graduated high school from SPASH in 1974.
Her marriage to Edward Czaplewski III took place on October 16, 1976 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church and they had a daughter Trisha Czaplewski and a son Chad Czaplewski. The couple later divorced. She married Thomas Schober in 1993 and later divorced, and married Fredrick Filtz in 2005 and later divorced.
Karen resided in Sebring, FL for the past 6 years, formerly living in Plover, WI. Karen worked in Stevens Point at St. Michael's Hospital Ministry Medical as a housekeeper. Some of her favorite past times were spent with her family and friends. She enjoyed shopping, cleaning, and traveling with special mentions to "Up North" and Door County's Washington Island. Karen is someone who loved her family and friends immensely and would do anything for them. She gave the best hugs and they will truly be missed by all who loved her.
Karen is survived by her loving children, her daughter Trisha Czaplewski of Plover and Chad Czaplewski of Plover; the father of her children Edward Czaplewski III of Plover; siblings Alfred Donato of Sebring, FL; James (Judy) Donato of Stevens Point, WI; Stephen (Roxann) Klish of Green Bay, WI; her sister-in-law Dawn Klish of Stevens Point, WI; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, uncles and aunts, and a brother Gregory Klish.
Special thanks to Alfred Donato, Marie Ostrowski, Jill Scott, Wade Smith, Shannon Pendarvis, Corrine Belgarde, and everyone who assisted at Compassionate Care Hospice in her final days.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be presided by Rev. Jeffrey Hennes at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Friday July 3rd at 11am. Visitation will take place on Thursday July 2nd from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Plover/Shuda Funeral Home in Plover, WI with a rosary prayed at 7pm. Visitation will also be held from 10:30 am to the time of services at the church on Friday. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Everyone is welcome to attend and celebrate the life of Karen Klish.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 29, 2020.