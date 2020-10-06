Kasha (Kathryn) Riggsbee



Kasha (Kathryn) Riggsbee, nee Weronke, passed away July 31, 2020 in New Mexico. She was born in Stevens Point, WI in 1943 to Ben and Murilla Weronke. She is survived by her daughters, Sarah (Henry Drydyk) and Ellen (Bill) Maliff. She joins her parents and brother, Robert Weronke. She is survived by her sisters, Jane (Bill) Mingenbach and Ann Weronke. She is further survived by her adored granddaughters, Leigh and Tess.



She was a proud graduate of UWSP 1962 and had a long career in social work. She learned to play bridge in college and would carry the tradition during her life. She was an avid Brewer fan and spent many many years watching their success and failure.



She was loved by many and missed by all of us.



Memorial party in Milwaukee, WI and private burial in Stevens Point, WI will be held at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store