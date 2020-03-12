|
|
Kathleen A. Raflik
Stevens Point - Kathleen A. Raflik "Kathy", 70, of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, passed away on March 12, 2020 at her residence with her family at her side, after a long fight with cancer.
Kathy was born on October 15, 1949 in Stevens Point, Wisconsin to the late Mattie and Peter Jankowski. She married Patrick J. Raflik on October 24, 1970 at St. Stanislaus Church, Stevens Point, Wisconsin. She worked for Citizens National Bank, then stayed home to raise her children and caring for daycare children which became her own, until returning to work outside of the home, finishing her career as a Cashiering Manager at Associated Bank, retiring in 2015.
Kathy enjoyed vacation at the family cabin in Minocqua, caring for her grandchildren, cooking and volunteering her time for her church, St. Bartholomew's. During her time with the church she was Parish Council President and Secretary, President of the Rosary Society, Picnic Financial Coordinator, and on the Picnic Committee for many years.
Kathy is survived by her husband of 49 years, Patrick, five of her six children - Amy (Tom) Helton, Amherst, Julie (Rob) Jaworski, Stevens Point, Jenny (Steve) Konkol, Amherst, Tom Raflik (Tanya Frederick), Stevens Point, and Melinda (Ray) Krebsbach, Stevens Point, son-in-law Steve Modrzewski, Stevens Point, 17 grandchildren - Cassandra Raflik (Kyle Smrz), Tyler Jaworski, Ryan Konkol (Dana Altmann), Shaun Helton, Brittany Helton, Josh Morton, Matthew Jaworski, Morgan Raflik, Makayla Konkol, Justin Morton, Taylor Modrzewski, Rhett Raflik, Jocelyn Raflik, Sophia Krebsbach, Damion Sontag, Piper Connor, and Dakota Frederick, 4 brothers - Don (Betty) Jankowski, Larry (Julie) Jankowski, Fred (Melodi) Jankowski and Alan (Tammy) Jankowski all of Plover WI, along with many In-Laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Jacci Modrzewski, her parents Mattie and Peter Jankowski, and her mother and father-in-law Dorothy and Joseph Raflik.
The family would like to celebrate Kathy's life on Sunday March 15, 2020 at Shuda Funeral Chapel - 3200 Stanley St, Stevens Point starting at 4:00 pm with rosary at 7:00 pm and again on Monday March 16, 2020 from 9:30-10:30am at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Mill Creek. A Catholic Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 am officiated by at Father Gregory Michaud. Burial will take place at a later date.
We would like to thank Heartland Hospice, especially Jessica and Kelly, and all the other wonderful staff who helped us through the last month. We also want to thank the Marshfield Clinic Cancer Center for your support this past 15 months, especially Dr. Onitillo and Nurse Ruth.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family or St. Bartholomew's Handicap Accessible addition project.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020