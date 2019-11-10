|
|
Kathleen Frances Sommers
Custer - Kathleen Sommers, age 87, of Custer passed away at 7:30 pm, Wednesday, Nov. 6, at St. Michael's Hospital with her husband, Ray, by her side and several family members.
Kathleen was born in Glendale, CA. While attending college at the UM-Minneapolis, she met the love of her life, Raymond Sommers. She worked as an Occupational Therapist and later full time as a homemaker, raising their 14 children. . Kathleen was active in La Leche League, the Shield of Roses (a pro-life group), and the Catholic Charismatic Renewal. She was a 3rd Order Franciscan. She was an avid reader, seamstress, beekeeper, photographer, family historian, and writer. She loved the Lord and attending daily Mass. She prayed constantly, especially for those in most need. She took great joy in her children and their spouses, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and all extended family. She loved most the one who was in trouble. She loved singing, always had a smile on her face, and radiated with joy. She had the gifts of gab and holy laughter. A high school friend wrote in her yearbook, "She talks as she goes, and she goes on forever."
She was preceded in death by her son, Michael, grandson, Mateo, great grandson, Mio, daughter in law, Laurie, and brothers Pat and Tommy. She is survived by her sister Mary, her loving husband of 65 years, Ray, her children, Ted (Kathy), Jean (Greg) Marchel, Joe (Terry), Chris (Toni), Marie (Mark) Gilpatric, Paul (Jane), Liz (John Elliott), Peter (Patti), Margee (Kyle) McCarty, Heidi (Tom) Buckett, Matthew (Jennifer), Max (Lisa), and Rachel, 43 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, Masses may be offered for the repose of souls.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 4-7 pm, at Shuda Funeral Chapel, 3200 Stanley Street, Stevens Point. All are welcome to attend. On Thursday, November 14, a visitation (9:30-11 am) will precede a funeral Mass (11 am), followed by burial and reception, all at Sacred Heart Church, Polonia. In Kathleen's constant spirit of generosity and welcome, all are invited to join.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudfuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019