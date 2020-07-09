Kathleen Jayne Yach
Rhinelander - Kathleen J. Yach born on June 11, 1949 passed away peacefully in her Rhinelander home on June 29th at the age of 71. Preceding her death were her mother and father, John and Jean Dettman and her husband Ronald Yach.
Kathy is survived by her sister Jan Dettman, her three children Matthew (Christina), James, Kristopher (Rebecca), and her 8 beloved grandchildren Jarett, Justist, Makayla, Makenzie, Natalie, Mya, Brandt and Lola.
Kathy had a passion for the outdoors and loved spending time on the dock fishing or slowly putting along in the pontoon boat relaxing and taking in the beauty that northern Wisconsin offers. When not outdoors, Kathy loved reading, interior decorating, playing her favorite games with family/friends and truly enjoyed bringing pleasure to others by hosting holiday celebrations and sharing her skills in the kitchen with her cooking.
Mother and Grandmother, please know that we all love you greatly and that you will be dearly missed. We hope that you are enjoying your next pontoon ride in life with our loved ones in heaven.
There will be no formal services at this time for Kathleen. You may leave your private condolences at www.carlsonfh.com
. The Carlson Funeral Home(715-369-1414) is handling the arrangements for the Yach family.