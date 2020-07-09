Kathleen "Kathy" Mae (Reinerio) Zimdars was called home suddenly on Saturday June 27, 2020.
Kathy was born on November 30, 1932 in Gile, WI to Bert & Louise (Richards) Reinerio. Her family moved to Milwaukee when she was young and there she graduated from Pulaski High School. She attended UW-Whitewater where she met her husband Bill and received her bachelor's degree. While she taught for the Stevens Point School District, she also attended UWSP part time and earned her Masters degree.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years Bill Zimdars, Stevens Point, WI, daughters Karen (Dan) Clark, Weston, WI, Jody (Plover), sons Kurt, Stevens Point, WI and Eric (Cheri) Whitewater, WI, beloved grandchildren Michael (Nicole) and Brian Clark, Jon, Sydney, Caitlyn, Brianna and Peter Zimdars, treasured great grandchildren Madelyn and Mason. Loved sister of Muggs(Harry) Bolanowski, loving sister-in-law Darlene Turke, niece & nephews, special cousins, great nieces & nephews, other relatives and many very special friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Bert & Louise Reinerio, cherished infant son Keith and mother-in-law Elda Staude.
A visitation with social distance & mask precautions in place will take place on July 18, 2020 at Beloved Community Church.. Please see their website for further information on visitation times at www.belovedcommunitysp.org
. A private service will follow.
Memorials can be made in her name to Stevens Point Area YMCA, Adaptive Recreation Program (local Special Olympics
program) 1000 Division Street, Stevens Point, WI 54481 or their church The Beloved Community (Redeemer) 900 Brilowski Road, Stevens Point, WI 54482.
A special thanks to the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living, where she and Bill have lived the past year and a half for their care. She always told her family the staff who cared for her were wonderful people.