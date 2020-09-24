Kathleen "Kathy" WolfeWisconsin Rapids - Kathleen "Kathy" Wolfe, age 81, of Nekoosa died Tuesday September 22, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital.Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday September 27, 2020 at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa. Rev. John Swing will officiate. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM. Burial will be at a later date at St. Martins Cemetery in Bancroft.Kathy was born September 2, 1939 in Chicago to Nicholas and Bertha (Spaniard) Gerardy Sr. She was the bookkeeper for the family farm until 1980. Kathy then worked at Gary's Restaurant in Bancroft, owned and operated a restaurant and hotel in Almond and later moved to Indiana where she worked and managed restaurants.Kathy was a clown association member and loved dressing up as a clown. She loved her birds and gardening. She always cheered for her favorite team the Green Bay Packers. She was an avid fan of NASCAR, and very much loved being with family.She is survived by three children Betty Rowe, Mary Patrykus and Roger Patrykus Jr. all of Nekoosa; six grandchildren Chris, Heather, Sam, Shane, Ryan and Kyle and by seven great grandchildren Xavier, Cadence, Bryanna, Michael, Nathan, Elizabeth and Ivan. She was preceded in death by her husband Roger Patrykus; granddaughter Holly; brother Nick Gerardy and and by her sisters Gerry Ritchason and Patricia Hogrefe.