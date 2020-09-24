1/1
Kathleen "Kathy" Wolfe
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen "Kathy" Wolfe

Wisconsin Rapids - Kathleen "Kathy" Wolfe, age 81, of Nekoosa died Tuesday September 22, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday September 27, 2020 at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa. Rev. John Swing will officiate. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM. Burial will be at a later date at St. Martins Cemetery in Bancroft.

Kathy was born September 2, 1939 in Chicago to Nicholas and Bertha (Spaniard) Gerardy Sr. She was the bookkeeper for the family farm until 1980. Kathy then worked at Gary's Restaurant in Bancroft, owned and operated a restaurant and hotel in Almond and later moved to Indiana where she worked and managed restaurants.

Kathy was a clown association member and loved dressing up as a clown. She loved her birds and gardening. She always cheered for her favorite team the Green Bay Packers. She was an avid fan of NASCAR, and very much loved being with family.

She is survived by three children Betty Rowe, Mary Patrykus and Roger Patrykus Jr. all of Nekoosa; six grandchildren Chris, Heather, Sam, Shane, Ryan and Kyle and by seven great grandchildren Xavier, Cadence, Bryanna, Michael, Nathan, Elizabeth and Ivan. She was preceded in death by her husband Roger Patrykus; granddaughter Holly; brother Nick Gerardy and and by her sisters Gerry Ritchason and Patricia Hogrefe.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
27
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
715-886-3161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved