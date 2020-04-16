Resources
Kathryn " Kitty " Nelson went to her eternal rest on March 26, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee WI. Kitty was born on March 27, 1966 to Raymond and Bonnie Rae ( Deceased ) Nelson. She attended schools in Kenosha and Rosholt WI. Kitty was the 6th child out 7 which include her brothers Steven ( Kathleen ), Richard ( Donna ), John ( Jaime ), 3 sisters Carol ( Randy Rhodes ), Susan, and Carrie ( Mark ) Shipman. Kitty will be greatly missed by who knew and loved her. A memorial service will be held at a later date with Rev. Mark Shipman officiating. Kitty is survived by her son Michael ( Davida ) Pritchard, 5 grandchildren. She's is also proceeded in death by her mother and niece.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 21, 2020
