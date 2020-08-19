Keith BorgenAmherst - Keith L. Borgen 92, of Amherst, Wi passed away on Monday August 10, 2020, at Whispering Pines in Plover. He was born on January 23, 1928 in the town of Amherst to Turben and Alma Borgen. Keith enlisted in the Navy on Jan. 1, 1946 at the age of 17. He was stationed in the Great Lakes Region on the USS Iowa. He got Scarlet Fever while on board and it developed into Rheumatic Fever. After a lengthy recovery, he was discharged on Nov. 1, 1947. After coming out of the Navy he met Edna Field, from Plover, the love of his life. After recovering from an auto/train accident early in their courtship, Keith and Edna were married in Plover on March 25, 1950. After a short stint of working for the Railroad, Keith worked for Madison Silo in Waupaca as the Assistant Branch Manager until retirement in 1986. Keith enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and camping with his wife and friends, tending his farm, and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Keith and Edna were members of Peace Lutheran church and were involved with many of the celebrations and festivities of that parish for many years. He was able to visit his brothers and parents that lived on farms that bordered his own, and where he grew up. Keith employed good conservation practices with his forestry work and his soils. He took joy in taking care of his farm, and mowing the large lawn to the delight of his family and friends. Many visits to see him would be spent sitting on the porch surveying the fruits of his labor, catching up on family news, and watching the kids play and explore. Survivors include his wife, Edna Borgen, children, Ken (Dianne) Plover, Son in law Mike Skalski Lake Jackson, Tx, Donna (Jim) Sowka Plover, Wayne (Beth) Amherst; and siblings, Ethel (Tony) Paap Santa Fe, NM, Richard (Beverly) Borgen, Amherst, and George Borgen, Amherst. He is survived by 10 grandchildren Michael (Kayla) Borgen, Margo (Jackson) Smith, Mitchell (Kendal) Borgen, Matthew, Maddy and Marcus Borgen, Keith (Tanya) Borgen, Rachel (Mike) Crubaugh. Lauren (Patrick) Dailey, Daniel (Shannon) Sowka , Kristina Skalski, Michelle (Kent) Kessler, Kevin and (Teresa) Skalski. He is survived by 13 great-grandchildren, Kaden, Brynn, and Kinsley (Mike) Borgen, Will and Ben (Margo) Smith, George and McCoy (Mitch) Borgen, Luke and Cole (Keith) Borgen, Emmett and Jackson (Rachel) Crubaugh, Joe and Lena (Lauren) Dailey, Kate and Claire (Michelle) Kessler. He was preceded in death by his daughter Katherine Skalski, grandson David Sowka, and siblings, Gerald, Ruth, Lyal, and Howard. Due to covid restrictions a private burial ceremony is being performed for immediate family at grave-site. We would like to thank Ascension Hospice and Whispering Pines Assisted Living for their compassionate care.