Keith J. Kitsembel-Rasmussen
Stevens Point - Keith J. Kitsembel-Rasmussen, age 53, of Stevens Point, died February 12, 2019.
Keith was born February 19, 1965 to John and Sharon (Uhe) Kitsembel in Fort Atkinson, WI. He grew up in Milton, WI, with his siblings and his two beloved pets, Keeshia and Moxie. Keith attended the local grade school and graduated from Milton High School. Keith also attended Madison Technical College and completed a Certified Nursing Assistant certification.
As a Certified Nursing Assistant, Keith had the honor of caring for Rosemary Kennedy (sister of President John F. Kennedy). He was honored and humbled to be able to care for many people throughout his life. Keith worked for North Central Healthcare for over 15 years before transitioning to North Haven Assisted Living. -He truly enjoyed helping others.
Keith was a humble man with great conviction and strength. His love for life burned brightly. Keith fought hard for the acceptance, equality, and equal rights for all people. He aspired to fall in love, marry, and have a family one day. Alongside the love of his life, Allen, Keith fought tirelessly for legal marriage for the LGBT community. Together, they paved a path for the future generations. -Keith's wish came true and married the love of his life, Allen Rasmussen on October 10, 2014 in Stevens Point, WI.
Survivors include his husband, Allen; daughter, Marah; father, John Kitsembel; siblings, Julane and Matt; special friends, Tammy, Cindy, and Crystal; aunts and uncles; several nieces; a nephew; extended family; and numerous friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Kitsembel and godmother, Elores Hulen.
A celebration of his life will be held Tuesday, February 19th at Backwood Bar and Grill beginning at 4:00 p.m. A private family burial will take place at a later date.
-"You are my strength when I am weak; I used your shoulder to lean on. You will be loved forever and endlessly missed."
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Feb. 16, 2019