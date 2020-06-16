Ken Kropidlowski
1935 - 2020
Ken Kropidlowski

Ken Kropidlowski, age 85, died peacefully in his sleep Thursday, June 11, 2020. Ken was born February 1, 1935 in Amherst, WI to Irene and Henry Kropidlowski. He loved fishing and family more than anything else in the world. He had a small repertoire of jokes and felt confident enough in them to tell them over and over again. Every story, instruction or direction included a peppering of off-color words designed to make the person on the receiving end blush, giggle or both. When it came to cursing, he had no peers.

Ken graduated from PJ Jacobs High School in Stevens Point and served in the Army. After being set up on a blind date by friends, he married his soul mate, Yvonne (LeMay) and moved to Rhinelander. They shared many happy years together until her passing in 2008. Ken spent most of his career in charge of maintenance at the Rhinelander Medical Center. His ability to fix, make or jury-rig anything broken left engineers with advanced degrees in awe.

Kenny was known by many, loved by most. He gave every person the benefit of the doubt in all situations…but he gave it only once. If he wasn't on the water or working in his shop, he was usually shopping at Trig's and Walmart. He went partially for supplies but mostly for the audiences. Countless jokes (few of which were clean) were test driven daily. If you saw a small crowd gathered at either place, you can bet Kenny was holding court. Lots of laughs were had, the loudest were usually his.

Ken's real passion was life on the lake. He has forgotten more about fishing than most of us will ever even know. For Ken, the only thing better than fishing was the exaggerated stories that accompanied the day's catch. He also felt compelled to share his knowledge of fishing with anyone…just not the location.

Ken is survived by his son Jan (Carol) Kropidlowski; his son Jeff Kropidlowski, both of Rhinelander; his son Keith Donavan of Whitefish Bay, WI; Grandchildren Melissa (Braden) Bayne-Allison, Jared (Natalie) Kropidlowski; Callie, Joseph and Madeline Donavan; Shawn, Devin, Aiden and Elliott Kropidlowski; 3 Great-Grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Yvonne, his parents Henry and Irene Kropidlowski of Stevens Point; his brother James (Norma) Kropidlowski and sister Patricia (Pat) O'Keefe, both of Stevens Point.

There will be a memorial/celebration of life later this summer. Until then, friends and family are encouraged to sign the guestbook, leave a photo or an online condolence at www.hildebrandrussfh.com




Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 17, 2020
Obligatory laugh at one of Kenny's jokes. Who's laughing the hardest?
Keith Donavan
Son
June 17, 2020
Pickled eggs with Irene
Keith Donavan
Son
June 17, 2020
Is he laughing at a joke or how big Kenny claimed the fish was?
Keith Donavan
Son
June 17, 2020
a real LOL
Keith Donavan
Son
June 17, 2020
&quot;Mom's favorite thing to have in the kitchen&quot;...said no one ever.
Keith Donavan
Son
June 17, 2020
Milwaukee Lakefront
Keith Donavan
Son
June 17, 2020
Lake Snowbank in MN
Keith Donavan
Son
June 17, 2020
It looked bigger in person
Keith Donavan
Son
June 17, 2020
Fishin' with Jojo
Keith Donavan
Son
June 17, 2020
Klode Park in Whitefish Bay
Keith Donavan
Son
June 17, 2020
Jared's Dare Graduation
Keith Donavan
Son
June 17, 2020
Callie's Baptism
Keith Donavan
Son
June 17, 2020
Christmas
Keith Donavan
Son
June 17, 2020
Kropidlowski/Fay Canada Trip
Keith Donavan
Son
June 17, 2020
Ken on the Left, Jimmy on the right, Patsy in the middle
Keith Donavan
Son
June 17, 2020
Keeter's Wedding
Keith Donavan
Son
June 17, 2020
Some call it clownin'...he called it Thursday.
Keith Donavan
Son
June 17, 2020
Life on the Lake
Keith Donavan
Son
June 17, 2020
With Jojo &amp; Maddie
Keith Donavan
Son
June 17, 2020
Hollywood Socialites
Keith Donavan
Son
June 17, 2020
Ralph's Regatta
Keith Donavan
Son
June 17, 2020
Boundary Waters w/ Jan
Keith Donavan
Son
June 17, 2020
It's not a prince, dad.
Keith Donavan
Son
June 17, 2020
Bump Clinic Christmas Party
Keith Donavan
Son
June 17, 2020
Always a bridesmaid...never a bride.
Keith Donavan
Son
June 17, 2020
Grand Daughter Callie
Keith Donavan
Son
June 17, 2020
Pelican Lake Ice Fishing w/Keeter
Keith Donavan
Son
June 17, 2020
MN Fishin'
Keith Donavan
Son
June 17, 2020
I know your fishin' somewhere. May your waters have no boundaries.
Keith Donavan
Son
June 16, 2020
Jan , Jeff and family . Remembering walking by your parents home on Mason St. going to McCord school. Such nice people. Life seems to just fly by. Memories last forever. Our condolences .
Blain @ Debbie Pasanen
Friend
June 13, 2020
Nice picture of Ken. That's the way I'll always remember him. I worked with him at the clinic for many years. He was always talking about fishing. Condolences to everyone in his family.
Becky Lovelace
Coworker
