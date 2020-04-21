|
Kenneth F. Kranski
Greenville - Kenneth (Ken) F. Kranski, age 77, of Rosholt, WI passed away unexpectedly on April 17th 2020 at home with his daughter KeriLee in Greenville WI.
Ken was born at Circus World Hospital in Baraboo, WI on March 2nd 1943. He was the eldest son of the late Felix and Regina (Berna) Kranski of Rosholt, WI.
Ken was a graduate of Pacelli High school in 1961. Shortly after graduation Ken was united in marriage with Charlotte Yenter in August 1961 (d 1981). After a few years of travel while working for AZCO, they settled in Grand Chute, WI where they lived and raised four children.
In 1971 Ken and two other partners started Pace Corporation Fire Protection Co. in Grand Chute, WI.
He then started K. Kranski and Sons Fire Protection in Neenah, WI in 1983 and retired at age 55. Ken overcame many obstacles in his life, including being a two time cancer survivor.
Ken enjoyed hunting, loved fishing in Canada and Montana, motorcycle riding, and did some flying after earning a pilot's license. Ken had a brilliant mind for design and engineering, and was a problem solver by nature. He was a man of humor and quick wit and welcomed a visit with friends and family at his home at any time. His wisdom and intelligence made him a provider of solid advice, and he had a generous heart almost to a fault. He adored his family, and remained friends with Charlotte until the end.
Ken was preceded in death by his beloved parents Felix and Jean, his Son Kyle Kranski, his Grandson Avery Kranski, and Nephew Brad Kromrie.
Ken is survived by three children: Son Kenneth Kranski, Jr. of Winchester, WI, Son Dr. Klint Kranski of Temecula California, and Daughter KeriLee Kranski O'Neill of Greenville WI. Grandchildren: Kourtney Kranski, Winneconne, Kameryn Kranski, Neenah, and Ayla O'Neill, Greenville. Two great Grandchildren: Elliana Kranski and Kiara Heath, Winneconne. Brother: Karl Kranski (Jan), Black Creek. Sister: Karen (Hans) Lind, Stevens Point; Sister Kathy Karch, Iola. He also leaves behind numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and many lifelong friends. Ken will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by many.
Due to the Covid-19 virus, the family is unable to host a proper memorial service at this time. A future memorial service and Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends later this summer. The family will send a notification of date, time and place once it is determined.
The family would like to send special thanks to the Greenville Area First Responders, Gold Cross Ambulance Service, Outagamie County Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office, Valley Funeral Home, and the Ascension Home care nurses, especially Sabrena and Amanda. Thank you all, you are our family's Heroes!
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020