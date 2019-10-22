|
|
Kenneth J. Barrington
Town of Plover - Kenneth J. Barrington Jr. died Sunday, October 20, 2019, of natural causes at the age of 77, while preparing to enjoy one of his favorite pastimes, taking a boat ride on a beautiful day. Ken was well known for his love of cars; whether it was going to a race in Elkhart Lake, restoring sport cars, car cruises, or locating a perfect car for himself or others.
Ken was born to Kenneth J. Sr. and Catherine Barrington on February 8, 1942, in La Crosse, Wisconsin, and attended Regis High School in Eau Claire. He married Patricia LeBarron on June 24, 1961, and became a widower in 2008.
Upon his retirement from Duralum Carpets after more than 46 years of employment in 2008, Ken spent his time working on his cars, boating, traveling, quietly helping others, loving animals, and making his rounds. He was the type of man who never met a stranger, only a friend he had yet to meet.
Preceded in death by his parents and wife, he is survived by his loving friend, Ann Rushevics; his daughters Rebecca (Bruce) Voelker and Beth Barrington; his sisters Judie (Jim) Hagen and Nancy (Larry) Balow; his brother David (Debra) Iverson Barrington; several nieces and nephews, and many friends he considered family.
Services will be held at Noon on Friday November 1, 2019 at the Plover - Shuda Funeral Home: 2400 Plover Road in Plover. Friends and family will gather to share memories from 10:00 AM Friday until the time of services at Shuda's in Plover.
In lieu of flowers, friends may make a memorial contribution to the Portage County Humane Society.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2019