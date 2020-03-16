|
|
Kevin R. Koziczkowski
Plover - Kevin R. Koziczkowski
Of Plover died late Sunday morning, March 15, 2020 at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau with his loving family at his side. Age 56 Kevin was born May 11, 1963 in Stevens Point. He is the son of Ralph and Beverly (Coulthurst) Koziczkowski. He attended local grade schools, graduating from Stevens Point Area Senior High (SPASH) in 1981. He then attended the University of La Crosse and MATC studying in the Mil Art Work program.
His marriage to Marry "Quihoy" Koziczkowski took place on September 14, 2013 in Stevens Point. After their marriage the couple settled in Plover. His wife Marry survives. Kevin owned and operated Koziczkowski Construction for almost 20 years.
In Lieu of flowers, a memorial in his name will be established.
Kevin loved fishing, and some hunting when he had the opportunity. He was a connoiseur in Old and New movies and videos, he also had a contagious smile and laugh, enjoyed a good joke and had a tremendous sense of humor that had no bounds. He was a great husband, father, son and brother and was a very caring person with a big heart. He took tremendous pride in his construction work and was very articulate in his building.
Survivors include his daughter Kalyssa (Dustin Dahms) Koziczkowski of Stevens Point and a son Kolten Koziczkowski both of Plover, his parents Ralph and Beverly Koziczkowski of Plover. Further survived by two sisters; Karen Monroe of Appleton and Kay (Kurt) Ross of Stevens Point.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 A.M. Friday, March 20, 2020 at St. Bronislava Catholic Church. Rev. Ed Shuttleworth officiating. Burial will be in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M on Thursday at the Pisarski Community Funeral Home, 2911 Plover Road, Plover and from 9:30 A.M. Friday at St. Bronislava Church until the time for mass. The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Kevin, you will always be in my heart, and our love for each other will never die. All my love, Marry
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020