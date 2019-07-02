Services
Boston Funeral Home & Crematory
1649 Briggs St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
Kevin S. Dix

Kevin S. Dix Obituary
Kevin S. Dix

Stevens Point - On Thursday, June 27, 2019, Kevin Dix, of Stevens Point, passed away at the age of 44.

Kevin was born November 8, 1974 in Wausau, WI to Fredrich and Sharon (Georgeson) Dix. He attended SPASH.

Kevin was kind and fun-loving. He enjoyed outdoor activities such as hiking and snorkeling. Kevin loved sports, especially watching the Brewers, Bucks, Packers, and professional wrestling. He found joy in visiting with his niece and nephew and playing video games.

Survivors include his parents, Fredrich of Stevens Point and Sharon (Georgeson) Dix of Stevens Point, WI; brother, Steven Dix of Stevens Point, WI; sister, Laura (Jon) Galloy of Stevens Point, WI; nephew, Samuel Galloy; niece, Adeline Galloy; uncle, Richard (Shelby) Georgeson; aunts, Caroline Dix, Barbara Dix, Kay (Morrie) Felver; great-uncle, Ernest (Jill) Rosenow, and numerous cousins.

A Funeral Service will be held 3:00 p.m., Monday, July 8, 2019 at Boston Funeral Home with Rev. Joshua Baumann presiding. A time of visitation will precede from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from July 2 to July 3, 2019
