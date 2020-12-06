Kim Borski
Stevens Point - Kim Borski (Horstman) was born on July 17, 1960 in Everett, WA. Kim was delivered into gods arms on December 4, 2020.
She was united in marriage to David Borski on April 28, 1979. Kim was employed by Sentry Insurance for 40 years. Kim was a wonderful woman with a huge heart, that always put everyone else before herself, and was loved by many. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, as well as playing the gaming machines at local bars and casinos while visiting with friends. Kim was the Heart of the Central WI Walleyes for Tomorrow chapter. She spent many hours preparing for the yearly banquet. Kim loved the idea of getting younger generations into fishing and visiting with the many people who donated too, and were part of the club.
Kim was preceded in death by her father: Duane Horstman; father-in-law: Adolph Borski; sister-in-law: Cindy Borski; her niece: Taylor Mae Johnson. Kim leaves behind her husband: David Borski; son: Tim (Bianca) Borski; grandson: Drake Borski; son: Keith (Ann) Borski: mother: Sharon Horstman: brother: Kevin Horstman: sisters: Kay (Mike) Widule; Kelly (Dave) Johnson; mother-in-law Loretta Borski; brother and sister-in-laws: Paula (Tom) Ward, Terry Borski, Kay (Maynard) Bembenek, Kevin (Judy) Borski, Jim (Danette) Borski, Larry (Camille) Borski, Todd Borski, Donna (Allen) Trzebiatowski, Scott (Janet) Borski, Gary (Kari) Borski, Alan (Linda) Borski. Puppy dog Candy and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral Services for Kim will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday December 10, 2020 at the Shuda Funeral Chapel - 3200 Stanley St. Stevens Point. Rev. Alan Guanella will officiate. Friends and family may gather to share memories from 9:00 AM until the time of services on Thursday at the funeral chapel. Burial will be held at a later date.
