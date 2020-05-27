|
|
Kim Korbal
Stevens Point - Kim Korbal age 48, of Stevens Point, passed away at her home on May 18, 2020. Kim led a courageous life battling Spina Bifida. Kim was fiercely independent and never let the fact that she was in a wheelchair slow her down.
Due to current world conditions, no public services will be held. The family invites you to share in the picture tribute on her webpage at shudafuneral.com and on Facebook on the Shuda Funeral Services page. In lieu of flowers contributions in Kim's name can be made to:
ODC, Inc
Attn: Stephany Harman
1191 Hunting Avenue
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
Kim was born January 13, 1972 in Stevens Point, the daughter of John and Judy (Sager) Korbal. She attended Stevens Point Public Schools, graduating from SPASH in 1990. With the support of ODC (Occupational Development Centers, Inc.), Kim went to work at Copps for many years, and has spent the last ten-plus years at the Pineries Bank. She found a true home at the bank and looked forward to each work day to be with her family there.
Kim enjoyed shopping, word searches, music, movies & TV, playing apps on her iPad (leveling up!) and spending time with family and friends.
Kim is survived by her father John Korbal and her sister Kris Korbal, both of Stevens Point. She was preceded in death by her mother Judy in 2018.
Kim will be remembered for her radiant smile, her wonderful sense of humor, and her kind, open heart.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from May 27 to May 28, 2020