La Verne A. Eberhard
Stevens Point - La Verne A. Eberhard age 90, of Stevens Point, passed away Wednesday September 16, 2020 at her home under the care of her "Angels" from Ascension Ministry Hospice.
A Mass of Christian Burial for La Verne will be held at 10;30AM on Tuesday September 22, 2020 at St. Peters Catholic Church. Burial will be next to her husband in Guardian Angel Cemetery. Friends and family will gather to share memories from 9:00 - 10:00AM on Tuesday September 22, 2020 at the Shuda Funeral Chapel: 3200 Stanley St. Social distancing and masks will be required at the funeral home.
La Verne was born September 22, 1929 in Detroit, MI, the daughter of George and Alma (Borgert) Grecula. As a child the family moved to Browerville, MN and ran a dairy farm. When La Verne was 13, the family moved to Long Praire, MN where she graduated high school. While attending college in North Dakota she met her future husband Kenneth Eberhard whom she married post WWII. The couple lived in various cities in North Dakota until moving to Stevens Point in 1969, when Ken was transferred here by the railroad company he worked for. She and Kenneth enjoyed watching sports of all kinds together.
La Verne is survived by her four children: Janice (Terrance) Zdzieblowski; Kent Eberhard; Keith Eberhard; Jim Eberhard. Five grandchildren: Todd, Travers, TJ, Samantha, and Veronica. Two great grandchildren: LuLu and Evelyn. Four sisters: Roselyn, Irene, Margaret, and Elaine. One brother: William. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Kenneth in 1982, two daughters- Nancy Tillman and Sharon Eberhard, and two grandsons- Ken Eberhard and Cody Tillman.
