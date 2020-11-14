1/1
Larry A. Anderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry A. Anderson

Plainfield - Larry A. Anderson, age 81, of Plainfield, passed away Thursday morning, November 12, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.

He was born May 22, 1939 in Medford, the son of Rudolph and Bula Brundidge Anderson. He married Josephine A. Franckowiak on November 6, 1965 in Illinois. He served his country in the United States Army. Larry was an over the road truck driver for over 50 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and attending his children and grandchildren school events. He will be fondly remembered for his love of family and friends.

Larry is survived by his children ,Larry (Phyllis) Anderson, Katherine (Randall) Nelson, Anne (Dean) Anderson, Bonnie (Edward) Zdroik, Crystal (Ken) Klisiewicz, Scott (Autumn) Anderson, Rosie McKelvey and Randy (Annalee) Peterson; his grandchildren, Tina (Jacob) Kehring, Raymond(Tiffani) Gottschalk, Larry (Meghan) Anderson ,Amanda (Chris) Roeske, Cody Prescott, Bianca (Justin) Nelson, Alexis (Phil) Carlin, Chase (Paige) Kemnetz, Nicholas Anderson, Josh (Chloe) Belt, Melinda (Jacob) Anderson, Nicholas (Ali) Belt, Lily Klisiewicz, Bailey Anderson, Stacy (Shawn) Wilcox, Steve (Carla) Sainsbury, Jeremy (Christy) Peterson, Clinton (Amber) Peterson, Garrett Peterson; 29 great grandchildren; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many special friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Josephine and grandson Dylan Prescott and sister, Doris Lafler.

Memorial Services will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Stahl Funeral Home, Plainfield. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. Friday until the time of services. To share your condolences or share a special memory of Larry please visit, www.stahlfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Stahl Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stahl Funeral Home
913 W North St
Plainfield, WI 54966
(715) 335-4300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stahl Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved