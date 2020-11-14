Larry J. Zdroik
Hancock - Larry J. Zdroik, age 74, of Hancock, passed away, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at St. Michael Hospital in Stevens Point.
He was born July 10, 1946 in Stevens Point the son of Jerome and Delores (Warner) Zdroik. He married Victoria "Vicki" Flechner on August 7, 1965.
Larry graduated from South Division High School. After graduation he started Plainfield Metals where he worked closely with his sons. Larry was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed hunting and spending time in Alaska mining for gold. He will be remembered for his hard work and dedication to family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Vicki Zdroik; his children, Edward (Bonnie) Zdroik and Dwayne (Jaime) Zdroik; his loving grandchildren, Raymond (Tiffani) Gottschalk, Dustin Zdroik, Kasey (Brea) Zdroik; his mother, Delores; his siblings, Terry, Leigh and Robin; and great-grandchildren Mia, Khloe & Henley; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many special friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Jerome Zdroik.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Larry's name to the Hancock United Church of Christ.
To honor Larry's wishes, private family services will be held. Stahl Funeral Services are assisting the family with arrangements, www.stahlfuneralhome.com