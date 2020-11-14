1/1
Larry J. Zdroik
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry J. Zdroik

Hancock - Larry J. Zdroik, age 74, of Hancock, passed away, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at St. Michael Hospital in Stevens Point.

He was born July 10, 1946 in Stevens Point the son of Jerome and Delores (Warner) Zdroik. He married Victoria "Vicki" Flechner on August 7, 1965.

Larry graduated from South Division High School. After graduation he started Plainfield Metals where he worked closely with his sons. Larry was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed hunting and spending time in Alaska mining for gold. He will be remembered for his hard work and dedication to family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Vicki Zdroik; his children, Edward (Bonnie) Zdroik and Dwayne (Jaime) Zdroik; his loving grandchildren, Raymond (Tiffani) Gottschalk, Dustin Zdroik, Kasey (Brea) Zdroik; his mother, Delores; his siblings, Terry, Leigh and Robin; and great-grandchildren Mia, Khloe & Henley; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many special friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Jerome Zdroik.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Larry's name to the Hancock United Church of Christ.

To honor Larry's wishes, private family services will be held. Stahl Funeral Services are assisting the family with arrangements, www.stahlfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Stevens Point Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved