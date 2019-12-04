|
|
Larry P. Zalewski, age 75, of Plainfield, passed away Tuesday morning, December 3, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family after a short illness.
Larry was born May 11, 1944 in Wild Rose the son of Paul and Helen (Wiora). He married Mary Kollock on September 21, 1963 in Heffron.
Larry was a 1962 graduate of Tri-County High School. Larry moved to Plainfield in 1964 where he purchased the former Stahl's Permit Store and operated it as Larry's Permit Store from 1964 until 1969. He retired in 2006 after working 25 years as a salesman for Wisconsin Kenworth. Over that time he also owned Windfall Nursery and Tree Farm. An outdoors enthusiast, Larry enjoyed spending time hunting and fishing, especially with his good friend Deacon Jim Trzinski and cousin Becky Kalata. He was a dedicated member of St. Paul's Catholic Church, Plainfield and served as sexton of the parish cemetery for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Zalewski, Plainfield; his son, Jack (Lori) Zalewski; his grandsons, Alex and Austin; further survived by other relatives and special friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Plainfield. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. Friday until the time of services at the church. Stahl Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, www.stahlfuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019