Laura "Lori" Schroepfer
Stevens Point - Laura "Lori" L. Schroepfer
Of Amherst, WI died late Sunday evening, December 29, 2019 at her home while under the care of Heartland Hospice, as she fought a hard battle with cancer and passed with her loving husband David by her side.
Lori, Age 64 is the daughter of Adam and Caroline (Sommers) Zdroik of Stevens Point, was born May 27, 1955 in Stevens Point and graduated from Stevens Point Area Senior High School in 1973. Lori worked for Sunspiced/Basic American Foods in Plover prior to their closing. Lori was also previously a volunteer at the Plover/Whiting Lions Club.
Her previous marriage to Dale Knuteson resulted in two children; Christopher (Carolyn) Knuteson and Anthony Knuteson. Lori then married David Schroepfer on August 25, 1990. Dave and Lori settled in Plover before moving to Amherst in 2016. Her husband Dave survives.
Lori loved gardening, doing arts and crafts, cooking and collecting recipes, going to Bingo, polkas and being with her friends. She loved a good laugh and would often post funny jokes to send to her friends often trying to get in the last laugh. Besides her parents, husband and children; Lori is survived by three siblings, Thomas (Sandra) Zdroik of Green Bay, Diane (Daniel) Muto of Plover, and Kathleen (Dale) Wroblewski of Hastings, MN.
One step-daughter Jacelyn Hintz of Plover, Three grandchildren; Riley, Madelynn and Katelynn Knuteson.
Three step-grandchildren; Gage Schedlbauer and Chase and Emma Hintz. Sisters-in-law; Mary Lou Bruesewitz of Sheboygan, Margaret (Larry) Prince of Antigo and Bonnie (Tom) Gregurich of Appleton. Brothers-in-laws; Richard (Pat Hagen) Schroepfer of Amherst, Charles (Wally) Schroepfer, Ocala, FL., Larry Schroepfer of Antigo.
Lori is further survived by nephews; Jeffrey Galloway, Jason (Monica) Galloway. Angela (James) Killeen and Garrett (Steffani) Wroblewski, great-nephews Maxwell Peterson and Shaemus Killen and more extended family members.
Lori was preceded in death by her grandparents, her Father and Mother in law Albert and Gertrude Schroepfer, three brothers in law Tommy Joe Schroepfer. James Pritle and Clifford Bruesewitz and two sister in laws Sandy Pirtle and Karon Schroepfer. In lieu of flowers, a memorial in Laura's name will be established at later date.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM. Monday, January 6, 2020 at St. Bronislava Catholic Church. Rev. Ed Shuttleworth officiating. Burial will take place at a later date. Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the Pisarski Community Funeral Home in Plover and from 9:30 a.m. Monday morning at St. Bronislava Parish until the time for mass. There will be a parish rosary prayed at 6:30 P.M Sunday evening. The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
The family wishes to thank the nursing staff at St. Joseph Hospital in Marshfield, Heartland Hospice (especially Ann and Laura), all of Lori's friends that came to visit and pray for Lori in her last days and Fr. Dan Hackel for his special visit with Lori. Lori's fam
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020